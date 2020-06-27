Independent Anti-Money Laundering & Financial Terrorism Provider, TICC, Awarded Privacy Trust Mark

Independent Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Terrorism provider, TIC Company, can today announce that they have been awarded the Privacy Trust Mark by the Privacy Commissioner, for 2020. They are only the fourth organisation ever to receive this auspicious award and are now in the company of other trusted NZ brands; Air New Zealand, TradeMe and RealMe.

TICC are the only AML company to boast this incredible achievement in the 2020 awards, which speaks to high calibre of work that they provide and the trust that their clients put into them.

Being the sole recipient of this award for their industry further demonstrates the need for effective, simple and trustworthy information that TICC provides their customers and proves that TICC are setting the benchmark for their competitors. The company was developed out of the frustrations the founders experienced when dealing with poorly executed customer onboarding that put an unnecessary strain on businesses and consumers. Through this, the vision of TICC has been to deliver high quality analysis and information to make a formerly painful process easier, as well as providing continual support to businesses to ensure they always reach their compliance responsibilities. This ensures that we keep New Zealand’s policy of ‘Keeping Our Money Clean’ in the constant fight against money laundering and financial terrorism.

Of the award, the privacy Commissioner, John Edwards said “I was pleased to see the efforts TICC has made to be highly transparent with clients about what happens to their information once it’s been collected, as well as making it simple for clients to access or modify that information, should they need to.”

TICC’s CEO, Alice Tregunna Ph.D, LL.M, is thrilled with the award, stating "this has been a long but worthwhile process for us and I am very appreciative of all of the support we have received. We will be continuing our efforts to ensure that our clients are developing robust AML regimes whilst respecting the privacy rights of individuals. I hope that this once again demonstrates that service providers should strive to reach acceptable benchmarks and that this helps us all to move forward positively."

