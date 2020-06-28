Turangi agency offers $1,000 Kiwi travel vouchers

A Turangi real estate agency is giving away $1,000 travel vouchers to ‘explore Aotearoa’s beautiful backyard’ in a ‘Get NZ Moving’ winter promotion.

The Kiwi travel voucher is available to those who list and sell their property with Century 21 Premier (Turangi). Conditions apply.

“Normally at this time of year we host a charity evening, with last year’s proceeds going to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. However, these are obviously not normal times. With the borders closed, we want to encourage our valued vendors to explore their own country and support local economies,” says local Century 21 franchise owner, Wai Johnson.

She says buyers are aplenty with the latest REINZ sales figures showing Turangi’s annual median house price continues to rise. However, she says finding stock to sell is not easy.

“Rentals remain relatively strong here, and with local house prices still up on last year, most property owners are keen to hold onto their places. However, there’s also wider economic uncertainty. So, with demand still strong and prices holding up well, our suggestion is to list sooner rather than later,” she says.

Ms Johnson says Century 21 has a long and successful history in Turangi. In recent years, the office and agents have won many national and Australasian awards. Century 21 also maintains a great network of likely buyers.

“We’ve got a very strong property management portfolio, which means we work closely with a lot of landlords who are always looking for investment opportunities. We’re also now getting plenty of out-of-town enquiries from people who see Turangi as a great place to buy with returns much better than bank interest.”

Century 21 Premier’s $1,000 travel voucher promotion is already getting phone calls.

“This promotion is a win-win. It will help drive the turnover of local homes, keeping Turangi prices ticking along. It will also get a few more people out and about the country, supporting Kiwi tourism and hospitality businesses,” says Wai Johnson.

Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, Derryn Mayne, says Century 21 in Turangi has a very strong connect with locals and a proven commitment of giving back to the community. She applauds their latest initiative which will benefit Kiwi businesses most in need this winter.

www.century21.co.nz/turangi

