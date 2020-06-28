Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leading Climate Change And Business Conference Confirmed For October In Auckland

Sunday, 28 June 2020, 5:05 pm
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) is pleased to be proceeding with its annual Climate Change and Business Conference in October this year. 

“We are delighted to confirm that our event will go ahead as planned. It will be held in Auckland on 6-7 October 2020. Feedback from conference supporters is strongly in favour of holding an in-person conference, though we will also offer livestreaming registration options,” said Conference Organiser Fiona Driver. 

EDS staff member, Olivia Grainger, is developing the programme in collaboration with key partners. She says they see the Conference as a real opportunity to redefine our future. 

“There’s clearly an awareness that having seen off one existential threat we cannot neglect the other one. The need for urgent and ambitious progress remains. If one good thing has come out of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the potential for a swift and decisive set of infrastructure investments that will lower emissions as well as stimulate much-needed and sustainable economic growth. 

“There’s a clear expectation that New Zealand’s economic recovery needs to be strongly focused on transitioning to a low carbon future. So this year’s event is a timely opportunity to share ideas and map out that future direction. 

“We are currently finalising a wide-ranging programme and inviting constructive ideas for key speakers and content, and sponsor support. Registration for the event is now live and earlybird registration options are available on the conference website until 20 July 2020,” said Olivia Grainger.

