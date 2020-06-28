Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Launches Augmented Reality Website

Sunday, 28 June 2020, 7:29 pm
Press Release: Modern Style Outdoor Furniture

Modern Style a leading outdoor furniture specialist is the first to introduce augmented reality (AR) feature to their website for iPhone, iPad and Android smart devices no apps needed

Augmented Reality Places Virtual Outdoor Furniture in Customers Living Spaces

Simply select the desired product from the website menu.

Once the space is scanned the item will appear on your screen and you can move it into the required position using your finger to drag it around. Swivel the item using two fingers to make sure that it is perfectly positioned.

You can walk around the settings, get a sense of scale, colour and style. Being able to visualise the outdoor furniture in your own home gives you the extra reassurance that you are making the right choice.

It is a completely new experience for outdoor furniture in New Zealand

“The website AR is a perfect extension of our customer promise, Engaging our customers before and during ensures we exceed their expectations. Outdoor Furniture shopping and visualising pieces in your home is difficult, which is why we saw the need to create a way for our customers to envision settings in their home, make it their own, and buy with confidence," said Steve Foreman, Director for Modern Style Outdoor Furniture.

The Augmented Reality Website Page enables customers to see if outdoor furniture of interest that will fit within their colour scheme, space, and functional needs.

You can also view 3D settings with full 360 degree vision from their product page from a desktop.

Anyone can now try their designs and take photos, buy the settings they like and share the results with family and friends through the website.

Modern Style Outdoor Furniture opened in 2011, since then they have been supplying their customers with the freshest and latest quality outdoor furniture trends that they personally designed, manufactured and sourced directly.

“It’s great to see a well-loved New Zealand owned outdoor furniture specialist that values innovation and customer experience”

With Showrooms located in Auckland, Tauranga and Christchurch offering stunning, uniquely designed, high quality outdoor furniture settings that you can expect to last for many years, knowing you have the best quality at the best price.

They know that investing in high quality outdoor furniture means that it can withstand the elements here in New Zealand, so they make it easy by using state of the art materials in all of the outdoor furniture they sell.

Place virtual outdoor furniture in your home with the click of a button

New products are continually being added. The user-friendly AR website is simple and eliminates the guess work of outdoor furniture shopping.

Try it yourself now https://www.modernstyle.co.nz/ar

ALSO:


