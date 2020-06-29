Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Catalyst Cloud Launches New Solutions Hub To Support Their Kiwi Partners And Customers

Monday, 29 June 2020, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Catalyst Cloud

Catalyst Cloud has launched a new Solutions Hub giving their partners and customers a unique way to promote their cloud solutions to other New Zealand businesses. It’s just one of the initiatives by the local cloud computing innovator to make the cloud more accessible and help accelerate New Zealand’s digital economy.

Catalyst Cloud’s Chief Growth Officer, Igor Portugal, said “As New Zealand’s leading local innovator in true cloud computing, we love to support all our partners and customers. We’ve curated this outstanding group of solutions providers and partners to make it easy for kiwi businesses to find these great New Zealand solutions on the cloud. Portugal goes on to say, “Catalyst Cloud offers a true partnership to resellers, not only providing great service and support, but proactively promoting our Partners’ solutions and feeding them sales leads.”

Accessed in prime position within the Catalyst Cloud website alongside the Services Catalyst Cloud provide, each solution has a dedicated web page outlining what it is and its benefits, with a link directly to the solution provider’s website to find out more. Igor Portugal said, “We see our customers and partners’ success as being very much linked to our own. Giving our customers and partners’ solutions equal footing with ours on the Catalyst Cloud website is a meaningful way we can actively help our customers and partners be successful. In essence, you could liken it to a marketplace – customers and partners buying and selling their innovative solutions from and to each other.”

A free service for Catalyst Cloud partners and customers, the Solutions Hub also gives kiwi businesses another way to find and support local tech businesses. “Our partners and customers are some of New Zealand’s most innovative businesses, and we are happy to provide a platform to help kiwis to support local,” says Portugal.

"We have been overwhelmed by the interest and support from our customers and partners", says Portugal. "Our Solutions Hub gives them a free way to promote their solutions, and the more we can do to help New Zealand businesses in this tough period of the Covid-19 crisis, the better."

Security experts, Thinking, were one of the first partners to take up the offer to collaborate on the Solutions Hub. Thinking’s Founder and Cyber Security Engineer, John King, said “We’re excited to be part of this new initiative, and appreciate the opportunity Catalyst Cloud are giving us to help promote our bespoke cloud security solutions to New Zealand businesses.”

Launching with more than 20 solutions, Catalyst Cloud expect the number of Solution listings to grow rapidly as more customers and partners come on board. They are also keen to hear from new resellers interested in partnering with Catalyst Cloud and taking up the opportunity to promote their solution or expertise at no cost within the Solutions Hub on the Catalyst Cloud website.

About Catalyst Cloud

Catalyst Cloud are New Zealand's leading local innovator in true cloud computing; the first to offer infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST, the first to offer a CNCF Certified Kubernetes platform and the first Kubernetes Certified Service Provider. The New Zealand owned company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services at international standards. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New Zealand owned and operated business, Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to making the cloud more accessible and to growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with powerful, cost effective, and easy to implement cloud solutions, developed especially for the local market.

Website: https://catalystcloud.nz/

