Bitcoin’s Last 5 Years ROI Is 70x Higher Than Average Return Of Five Major Indices

Data gathered by Buyshares.co.uk shows that over the last five years Bitcoin’s Return of Investment was 70.16 times higher compared to the average of five major indices. According to the data, the average ROI for the researched fives indices was 49.27%.

Major indices plunge in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

According to the data, between June 26, 2015, and June 26, 2020, Bitcoin ROI was 3,456.98%. The overviewed indices include NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones, NIKKEI, and FTSE 100.

The NASDAQ index had the highest Return of Investment at 96.77% followed by The S&P 500 at 46.23%. In the third slot, there is the Dow Jones index with an ROI of 42.16%. Japan’s NIKKEI had the fourth-highest ROI at 11.94%. Finally, the FTSE 100 is the only index with negative returns at -6.96%.

Buyshares.co.uk's research also compared the Return of Investment between Bitcoin and the major indices based on Year-to-Date statistics. Bitcoin had the highest ROI at 28.71%. NASDAQ had the second ROI of 8.74%, to emerge as the only index with a positive return between January 1st and June 26 this year.

NIKKEI’s returns stood at -4.83% followed by S&P 500 with a Return of Investment at -6%. On the other hand, Dow Jones had the fourth highest returns at -12.34%. Lastly, FTSE 100 (FTSE) had the worst ROI at -18.33%.

Various factors have contributed to the recent crash of the leading indices offering Bitcoin a golden opportunity to thrive. According to Buyshares.co.ke research report:

“With coronavirus pandemic that led to the traditional market crash, many view Bitcoin as an alternative store of wealth. Bitcoin fans consider the pandemic as the catalyst for elevating the cryptocurrency to the digital gold.”

The current crash will offer investors a chance to put money in stocks with the hope to reap later.

