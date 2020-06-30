HappyEasyGo Partners With STAAH For Travellers Getting Ready For Skies Again

The integration will allow STAAH partner properties direct access to sell their inventory on HappyEasyGo.

India’s second-largest online travel agency in terms of flight bookings, HappyEasyGo, has announced a partnership with the global hospitality industry’s leading cloud-based distribution and booking platform, STAAH. The agreement enlists HappyEasyGo among the 250+ channels integrated with STAAH’s Instant and Max Channel Managers.

“As a global distribution giant and a leader in this space in the Indian market, partnering with STAAH was an obvious choice,” says Sanjeet Kumar Singh, Director - Hotel Business, HappyEasyGo.

As a leading OTA in India, this partnership presents STAAH’s growing portfolio of partner properties an opportunity to reach and attract more guests from the Indian subcontinent and beyond.

“We are very happy to partner with HappyEasyGo, providing our accommodation partners yet another channel to market their inventory and availability through,” says Tarun Joukani, Commercial Director - STAAH. “Each of HappyEasyGo’s hotel clients benefits from their local presence and commitment to developing both the domestic and global travel market.”

Hotel managers who are listed on HappyEasyGo say they are excited about the opportunities and efficiencies that this integration brings, especially as times are tough and every booking matters.

HappyEasyGo is rapidly expanding to cater to the travel needs of its widening customer base in India. In late 2018 HappyEasyGo started online hotel bookings featuring Hotel content through multiple suppliers and now HappyEasyGo has developed their own hotel distribution platform through in-house technology and are ready to establish long term direct relationship with hotel partners.

About HappyEasyGo

An Online Travel Platform established in May 2017, HappyEasyGo is one of India’s leading online travel agencies majorly funded by 10Fund, Samsung, KIP, CITIC capital, ZigExn and UOB bank. Within just 2.5 years of its inception, it became the No. 2 OTA in the country in terms of flight booking volume with over 25,000 flight tickets booked daily through its various platforms. The company among the top 5 travel portals in India having offices in Gurugram, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong with current headcount of over 700+.

About STAAH

STAAH Ltd is a New Zealand-based technology company that specializes in cloud-based channel management and booking engine for accommodation providers to maximise online revenue. Founded by Gavin Jeddo in 2008, a pioneer in the field of distribution technology, STAAH’s industry-leading technology powers a property’s distribution through online travel agencies (OTA), direct bookings and digital marketing services. STAAH works with more than 10,000+ partner properties in more than 90+ countries through its operations in New Zealand, Australia, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia and UK.

