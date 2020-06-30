Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Do You Need To File? Hnry Helping Independent Earners Avoid Common Misconceptions

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 11:10 am
Press Release: Hnry

Do you need to file? Hnry helping independent earners avoid common misconceptions as tax deadline approaches

Award-winning FinTech company Hnry is helping independent earners avoid common tax pitfalls as the end of financial year filing deadline approaches on July 7th.

Hnry, a company dedicated to financial administration for New Zealand’s self-employed and contractor workforce, says they are noticing a pattern of people unaware they have to file a tax return at all - a status that only applies to salaried or waged employees who have had PAYE deducted throughout the year.

James Fuller, Hnry CEO, says that since the Covid-19 pandemic, far more people are looking to earn independent income and that the tax system isn’t well set up for individuals.

“Part of the challenge is that IRD have been running glossy adverts across digital and traditional media, informing people that they have automated the tax filing process, and that most people won’t need to file their own tax return. This is true, but only if you’re not earning any self-employed income, or other income outside of a PAYE/salary job,” he says.

“Given that roughly 20 percent of Kiwis earn some or all of their income independently, this has been a really confusing time for people, with a lot of misinformation online, incorrectly stating that IRD have removed the need for anyone to have to file a tax return”.

Fuller says Hnry will likely see a lot of individuals who are unaware they’re expected to file and will receive penalties from IRD. There are also people earning both self-employed and PAYE income who will find IRD has filed their tax return automatically with only the PAYE income included. This will then have to be “undone” and filed properly in order to be correct.

Another common pitfall is the myth that you need to register a company in order to earn independently.

“There are good reasons why you might need to establish a company, however many individuals don’t need to, and have unnecessarily over-complicated themselves and their taxes by setting up company structures, when in fact they would be far better off trading as an individual,” Fuller says.

“It would certainly be much cheaper and less hassle for them”.

He says Hnry also sees a lot of people who don't realise that they must be registered for GST once they start earning over $60,000 in self-employed income - so even if they do know, and remember, to file their tax return at the end of financial year, they may find IRD will require them to register and backdate their GST registration to start at the point of the year they crossed that threshold.

“That could mean you may be required to pay IRD a further 15 percent of tax for any earnings from that time, which comes out of your own pocket as you’re unlikely to be able to retrospectively collect it from your clients”.

People also frequently and mistakenly think that New Zealand has a ‘tax-free’ threshold and that if you earn under that amount, you’re not required to pay tax on it, Fuller says.

“This is completely untrue - the base level of tax, for any earnings up to $14,000 per year, is 10.5 percent”.

He says a lot of the motivation behind creating Hnry was removing the worry for independent earners of making these common tax mistakes - by taking care of all of their financial administration.

“We pay all your taxes for you, make sure you‘re always up-to-date, compliant and that you never overpay. We handle all your business expenses and file all your tax returns for you whenever they’re due. You can also use the Hnry app to send quotes and invoices, set up financial plans and get detailed reports of your income - very important if you’re looking to get a loan or mortgage”.

There is also a range of resources and information available on Hnry’s website.

Visit www.hnry.co.nz for more information.

About Hnry:

Hnry aims to make life easier for the self-employed by removing all financial admin, and letting independent earners focus on their paid work. Hnry, winner of the Emerging Gold Service Award at the Wellington Gold Awards 2019, and a finalist in the New Zealand Hi-Tech Awards 2019, is an end-to-end tax agent service that uses cutting-edge automation to calculate, pay and file all tax obligations, charging just 1% of the self-employed income (capped at $2,000 p/a). Hnry’s mission is to give freelancers, contractors and self-employed their freedom back, by being their trusted financial sidekick - enabling them to get back to doing what they love. You can find out more at https://hnry.co.nz/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hnry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 