Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

It EngineSupplier Awards 2019

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 12:30 pm
Press Release: IT Engine

IT Engine understands that COVID-19 has completely changed the business landscape.

As a proudly New Zealand owned company providing quality IT solutions to government, corporates, and small to medium sized businesses, IT Engine is pleased to recognise great service from suppliers through their annual awards.

IT Engine works with their suppliers to create optimum best practise across the information technology sector and hope honouring their suppliers will strengthen partnerships and support local businesses post COVID-19. As businesses begin to emerge more resilient than ever, IT Engine is pleased to award their annual “Supplier of the Year” award to Exeed for 2019.

Exeed Managing Director Justin Tye says Exeed is very proud to be named IT Engine’s ITE Supplier of the year for 2019.

“The award is recognition of a partnership where both organisations have worked hard to achieve their goals. We have enjoyed partnering across both IT hardware and Microsoft CSP solutions. We are particularly proud of our Microsoft and cloud team who contributed hugely,” says Tye.

IT Engine introduced the Supplier of the Year awards in 2019 to embrace the partnership model where IT Engine and suppliers can align their efforts to achieve improved client outcomes. The supplier awards look at every aspect of the supplier relationship to provide meaningful and constructive feedback to add value to each other’s businesses.

The supplier awards measures a number of key attributes including the supplier working proactively, delivering products, assisting our staff and the invoicing process.

Dove Electronics has been recognised as well in the Supplier Awards receiving a Highly Commended Award.

IT Engine wishes to congratulate Exceed and Dove for their excellent contribution, and thanks all suppliers for their commitment to the business.

Tony Peace the IT Engine General Manager has said “Congratulations and thank you to Exceed and Dove Electronics, your support over the last twelve months has be invaluable, by working together we are making great companies that can navigate challenges such as the Covid pandemic, I am looking forward to working with you both in the coming year.”

About IT Engine Limited

IT Engine Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of TPT Group Holdings (NZ) Limited and is an IT services business originally established in 1997, taking on the name IT Engine in 2008. In 2018 IT Engine was acquired by TPT Group and provides IT Services to government, corporates, small and medium sized businesses in New Zealand.

TPT Group was formed in 1999 and since inception has acquired ten businesses, has had eight successful start-up businesses, with two more currently underway. The Group is proudly New Zealand owned and passionate about building a great business.

TPT Group has a focus of future innovation and believes that’s such businesses, solutions and products result in new careers and job security that can only be great for New Zealand.

Businesses include Advanced Security Group, IT Engine, Technology Leasing (NZ) Limited, Promessa Property Group Limited, ASGSPL Limited, ASG Technologies Limited, VigilAir Limited, Asset Insight Limited, and TPT Group Investment Fund Limited.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IT Engine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 