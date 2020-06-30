Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JCB Expands Its Merchant Network With 3C Payment In Spain

Tuesday, 30 June 2020, 4:20 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Madrid / Tokyo, June 30, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB International, Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and 3C Payment, a leading global payment solutions provider, today announce the activation of JCB payment acceptance in over 85 locations of a well-established Hotel Group in Spain.

This partnership strengthens JCB's coverage across Spain and further enhances the payment brand's goal to expand its network of 34 million merchant partners; and to provide a unique and seamless shopping experience to its 140 million global cardmembers.

With over 30 years' experience, 3C Payment provides integrated payment solutions for hotels, Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), retail and parking industries across over 47 countries and territories, providing an effective solution to protecting cardholder data.

Mr. Tsuyoshi Notani, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd., said: "JCB is happy to collaborate with 3C Payment because we understand the importance of global PSPs for providing excellent service to our cardmembers, as well as to increase acceptance in more international locations. Spain is a key market for JCB's expansion and this collaboration could be introduced to the other European markets, so we have strategically chosen to partner with 3C Payment because of its ability to provide broad-coverage payment solutions in the T&E sector across Europe."

Damien Estrade, General Manager Europe at 3C Payment said: "This partnership will help to encourage increased revenue for our clients who will now be able to cater to JCB card members looking to spend in Spain. The JCB card has a strong presence across the hospitality sector spend which matches well with the aspirations of our client base worldwide. We look forward to being able to widen our collaborations together with JCB in future".

About 3C Payment

3C Payment makes it easy for consumers to pay anyhow, anywhere, using highly secure specialised transaction flows that supports the needs of their clients. 3C Payment cover the full transactional journey from integrated P2PE EMV hardware linked to their hosted infrastructure and payment gateway services, to online and in-app payment acceptance linked to onsite and ERP systems. Their secure 3C Integra hosted platform unifies multiple payment channels allowing merchants to confidently trade in person and online in over 47 countries worldwide with local or centralized reporting accessible from anywhere through 3C Payment's web portal. 3C Payment has agreed to be acquired by payment company, Planet, subject to regulatory approval by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants and over a million cash advance locations in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million Cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and Cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide.

