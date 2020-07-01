Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: 1 February–24 June 2020 (provisional)
Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world from 1 February 2020. Comparing the values with previous years shows the potential impacts of COVID-19.
The data is provisional and should be regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to trade only, subject to revision.
We advise caution in making decisions based on this data.
In addition to the series previously published,
the CSV file now includes:
- total exports to the United Kingdom
- total imports from the United Kingdom.
More data
presents the data in graphical format.
Definitions and metadata
Overseas merchandise trade weekly series – Datainfo+
provides the methodology used, and information on the quality and limitations of the dataset.