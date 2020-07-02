Specialist Kiwi Credential Management Company JNCTN Enters International Partnership With Yoti

New Zealand-based credential management specialists JNCTN and UK digital identity company Yoti have today announced a strategic partnership to boost their international capabilities in this fast-growing space.

The Yoti JNCTN partnership establishes a global development and marketing platform for both organisations, which creates an international leadership position in the digital identity and credential management space.

Wayne Stemp, Founder of JNCTN says the partnership is a powerful endorsement of JNCTN’s credential management software solutions platform. Yoti was co-established in 2014 by Robin Tombs, a top UK tech entrepreneur, with the vision of being the world’s trusted identity provider.

Yoti provides identity and credentials to the NHS in England, deploying a secure digital ID card solution that puts employees’ NHS ID cards on their phone. The contactless ID app can be used to prove NHS identity online and in person in seconds with a tap of a button or scan of a QR code. It is designed to support the rapid and agile deployment of key workers into health services during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. Yoti’s digital identity platform is also used by the Scottish Improvement Service and Jersey Government.

“What Yoti is doing is eliminating the risks associated with increased fake identities, allowing businesses to be able to instantly identify and verify staff. In our work, we bring an individual’s credentials all in one place, so this can be easily authenticated whenever it is needed.

“The potential in the global market is huge. Identity and credentials verification is one of the fastest growing areas of IT development, impacting a wide range of sectors, including energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences. education. hospitality, aviation, transport, telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance.

“The potential growth of the sector is reinforced by the January 2019 McKinsey report on Digital Identification that noted nearly one billion people globally lack a legally recognised form of identification reinforcing that this integrated solution is well overdue.

“JNCTN will provide back-end support for Yoti’s digital identity product, which provides a verified personal ID so users can prove their identity and qualifications whenever they need to. In return, Yoti will accelerate JNCTN’s ability to service international clients in global markets,” says Stemp.

Yoti’s CEO Robin Tombs, says the world-class technology from JNCTN will complement the work Yoti is doing in the identity space.

“The partnership will introduce a single integrated solution, offering a digital credential wallet for businesses and individuals alike. The Yoti JNCTN solution will allow the safe and secure issuing, storing, sharing and revoking of credentials, which are matched to a verified personal ID so an individual can prove their identity and qualifications are genuine,” says Tombs.

JNCTN is working with StayLive – a health and safety programme created by New Zealand’s major electricity generator retailers and the Electricity Engineer’s Association to launch a credentials management programme for its workers. The programme will enable workers to shift from a paper-based system to a secure, fully-integrated digital credentials solution – which keeps all their records, qualifications and credentials in one place, and that they control.

JNTCN is one of Microsoft’s fast-track companies.

© Scoop Media

