Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Experts On-Demand Provide Remote Support To The US Thanks To Company-X

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 4:26 pm
Press Release: Company X

New Zealand-based technicians are directing the installation and set up of engineering machinery in the United States using hands-free voice-activated head-mounted tablet computers.

Company-X is enabling clients to provide experts with on-demand and remote support using hands-free voice-activated head-mounted tablet computers.

Company-X co-founders and directors David Hallett, left, and Jeremy Hughes

The global COVID-19 pandemic caused clients to come to Company-X and ask for head-mounted tablet computers for deployment in their businesses to support workers in the field.

“Company-X became the first Australasian reseller of RealWear head-mounted tablets in 2019 because of some really exciting productivity opportunities,” said Company-X co-founder and director David Hallett.

“Even more so now with the global COVID-19 pandemic. That has been a huge catalyst.

“We have clients buying RealWear head-mounted tablets from us who sent millions of dollars worth of engineering machinery off to the United States who normally send technicians over to set it up,” Hallett said.

“The United States, like many other countries, didn't fully lockdown during the pandemic, and their businesses still had a need for essential equipment.

“They have sent RealWear head-mounted tablets over to the United States and have an expert here in New Zealand using software and a web browser to see what the person in the United States is seeing on the other end.”

The New Zealand technicians are using Microsoft Teams to communicate with their state-side counterparts.

“Voila! Your system is now working, which is really cool.”

Company-X helps Kiwi client get European remote support experts on-demand

Another Company-X client had imported equipment from Europe but the technicians were not allowed to enter New Zealand to install it.

“Because they're not essential workers, currently they're unable to enter New Zealand,” Hallett said.

“So we are running head-mounted tablets here in New Zealand, and from Germany, they can tell the remote technician what piece needs to go where,” Hallett said.

While such work was driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, Company-X clients are planning on a permanent switch to this remote expert on-demand solution.

“It's amazing,” Hallett said, “There might be a little bit of reduced efficiency with remote hands and an expert on-demand but you've just saved thousands on airfares and hotels for the experts, so even if it takes an extra hour or two to set up it's a fraction of the price to fly there.

“Some of our clients are considering how they can use head-mounted tablets for all of their future overseas appointments so they won’t need to have a person on-site, just expert information.”

RealWear head-mounted tablets were deployed in Wuhan, China, to allow doctors in the COVID-19 red zone to transmit live telemetry back to colleagues in the green zone.

Paired with thermal imaging cameras, Hallett said, head-mounted tablets have been used globally for thermography.

“That's using these headsets with the real-time temperature readouts so that you can see in real-time who have temperatures.”

Car manufacturer BMW was using head-mounted tablets for servicing in the United States market before the lockdown.

“They follow through checklists and standard procedures,” Hallett said.

“They take photos and videos as they go, documenting things in real-time and annotating it, so that they can automatically generate a report for a customer, an entire auditable report. We’re talking about significant savings from using these systems.”

Closer to home another Company-X client is using an intrinsically safe version of the RealWear head-mounted tablet in its natural gas transmission and distribution network.

“You can take it into highly explosive environments and be absolutely sure there's going to be no sparks or ignition to worry about,” added fellow Company-X co-founder and director Jeremy Hughes.

“They can use head-mounted tablet computers completely hands-free with gloves on,” Hallett added. “Because they are working in a gas environment with pipes and machinery they can be wearing one of these head-mounted tablets and talking to the computer to control it, taking photographs, annotating notes, working through checklists, and doing it with no fear of anything going wrong.

“In the past, it has been a case of having to scribble things down by hand and going back to the vehicle a safe distance away.”

The world learned the value of video conferencing technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technologies like Cisco WebEx, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom enabled us to interact during the lockdown.

“This now widely accepted culture around virtual meetings, the 'Zoom culture', makes sense,” Hallett said.

“So why wouldn't we extend the same concepts for remote working and remote support?”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Company X on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 