IK Multimedia Adds IRig® Keys 2 Mini To Its Mobile MIDI Keyboard Controller Series

Thursday, 2 July 2020, 6:40 pm
Press Release: IK Multimedia

New 25-key member of IK's controller series offers on-the-go convenience, MIDI I/O and unique audio/headphone output

IK Multimedia has expanded the iRig® Keys 2 series of mobile MIDI keyboard controllers with the addition of the compact iRig Keys 2 Mini. It features 25 mini keys for backpack portability or use in a small studio workplace, and is designed to inspire on-the-go creativity. DJs, beginner laptop musicians and anyone looking for a high-quality mobile solution can use it to trigger analogue synths, create beats on a smartphone or tablet, control a DAW, and much more.

The iRig Keys 2 controller series, which also includes iRig Keys 2 (37 velocity-sensitive mini keys) and iRig Keys 2 Pro (37 full size velocity-sensitive keys), offers new ways to connect and control, updated compatibility, and a sleek look.

In addition to offering laptop and desktop compatibility, each of these ultra-slim MFi (Made For iPhone) controllers connect directly to iPhones, iPads and most Android models*. They also include a dedicated audio output to connect speakers or headphones - especially useful with newer iPhone/iPad models without headphone outputs. Each controller also comes equipped with a variety of convenient top panel performance controls plus MIDI IN/OUT for use as a stand-alone MIDI controller or MIDI interface.

For instant inspiration, a selection of powerful music-making apps is bundled with each controller, as well as all the necessary cables.

Sound for all
iRig Keys 2 Mini works directly out of the box with iPhone, iPad and Mac/PC, and is compatible with most Android devices*. A unique headphone output can be used for silent practice or composition, especially while using newer iPhone models. The audio out can also be used to connect speakers for increased volume and audio quality that surpasses a mobile device's built-in speakers.

Total Control
Onboard MIDI IN/OUT enables users to control stand-alone gear such as IK's UNO Synth and UNO Drum, other synths and drum machines, and more. While being used with a computer or mobile device, iRig Keys 2 Mini can also act as a MIDI interface to streamline an entire rig.

All iRig Keys 2 controllers can be powered by a computer or mobile device, USB power supply, or USB battery pack, for reliable control while creating, performing or even travelling.

For additional musical flexibility, the rear panel also features an external expression pedal input.

Convenient customization and controls
Programming and performance controls are easily accessible from iRig Keys 2 Mini's top panel. They include volume control, octave up/down buttons, a data push encoder, and a variety of other function buttons. Custom settings can be programmed to four assignable knobs for easy access to favourite performance parameters.

A convenient Edit mode lets users personalize the controllers and easily recall preferred settings with the touch of a button. Options include keyboard transpose, touch sensitivity customization, MIDI channel change, customized knob assignments, and more. All changes can also be saved into Sets using the Set button for instant recall.

Powerful software bundle and more
iRig Keys 2 Mini and all iRig Keys 2 controllers come complete with IK's award-winning Mac/PC sound and groove workstation SampleTank 4 SE, which offers more than 2000 sounds to create cutting-edge tracks. Also included are free apps like SampleTank FREE for iPhone and iPad, iGrand Piano FREE for iPhone, iPad and Android, and iLectric Piano FREE for Android.

The series is also compatible with many other popular music app titles for iPhone, iPad, Android and Mac/PC, offering endless possibilities for learning, practice, composition or live performance.

* Requires micro-USB to OTG or micro-USB to USB-C cables, sold separately

Pricing and availability
The new iRig Keys 2 Mini is available from the IK Multimedia online store and authorized IK dealers worldwide for $/€99.99**.

(iRig Keys 2 - $/€129.99; iRig Keys 2 Pro - $/€149.99)

** All prices excluding taxes

For more information about the new iRig Keys 2 Mini and the entire iRig Keys 2 series, please visit: www.ikmultimedia.com/irigkeys2mini

To see the iRig Keys 2 controllers in action: www.irigkeys2.com/video

