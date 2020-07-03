Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Newfound Launches Virtual Fintech Trade Mission To Stimulate Economic Growth In UK And Australia

Friday, 3 July 2020, 7:28 am
Press Release: Newfound

Global expansion specialists Newfound today announced the first ever virtual fintech trade mission between the UK and the APAC region since the coronavirus shutdown. It aims to open export markets, create new jobs, and scale up opportunities for the fintech sector and the broader digital economy across both regions.

The virtual trade mission has won wide support across both public and private sector with launch partners including British Australia Society, CCgroup, CO:CUBED, Edelman, FinTech Australia, FinTechNZ, Global Victoria, Level 39, London & Partners, New South Wales Government, Stone and Chalk and Tech Nation.

Newfound launches the Market Missions programme with a free event on July 15th opened by the Lord Mayor of London William Russell and sessions featuring leading figures in fintech who will talk about the challenges and opportunities for fintechs scaling to the UK in the COVID era. This will be followed by a two-week digital trade mission to Australia on September 7th and then a UK equivalent commencing on September 14th. The programme featuring 100+ in-market experts will attract high growth fintech firms from the UK, EMEA and APAC looking to expand to these markets.

The UK’s fintech sector currently generates £4.8 billion in investment [1] and employs over 76,000 people [2]. The sector is critical to the economic recovery of all nations involved in this world first event, as they look to recuperate from the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus.

“It is time to help kickstart the world’s economies and Newfound’s Market Missions is a significant step in that direction, as we bring these innovative fintech businesses together, who are ready to grow and expand their operations into new markets,” said Newfound CEO, Peter Gillingwater. “The programme comes on the heels of positive negotiations that are now underway to create a Free Trade Agreement between the UK, Australia and New Zealand. We believe that trade missions are key to global economic recovery and must continue, even with closed physical borders.”

“This virtual fintech trade mission is a wonderful opportunity for thriving fintech companies in both the UK and APAC regions to connect and explore expansion opportunities,” said Janet Coyle, Managing Director for Business at London & Partners. “London is a natural home for fintech due to its position as a global financial centre alongside its deep technology talent pool and supportive regulation. Now more than ever, we want to help London companies to compete globally and virtual trade missions are a great way to help scaling companies reach their international growth ambitions.”

Mike Jackson, Entrepreneur Success Director at Tech Nation commented "UK fintech companies raised record amounts last year, making it the UK's largest tech investment sector, and home to some of the most established fintech unicorns in Europe. Today, Tech Nation is delighted to showcase the high growth fintech clusters all across the UK, and including those clusters outside of London, as alternatives for ambitious fintechs looking to establish a presence in the UK."

To register your interest in Newfound’s Market Missions programme and attend the event on July 15th please click here: http://6009734.hs-sites.com/uk-market-mission-overview

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Newfound on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 