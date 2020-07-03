Newfound Launches Virtual Fintech Trade Mission To Stimulate Economic Growth In UK And Australia

Global expansion specialists Newfound today announced the first ever virtual fintech trade mission between the UK and the APAC region since the coronavirus shutdown. It aims to open export markets, create new jobs, and scale up opportunities for the fintech sector and the broader digital economy across both regions.

The virtual trade mission has won wide support across both public and private sector with launch partners including British Australia Society, CCgroup, CO:CUBED, Edelman, FinTech Australia, FinTechNZ, Global Victoria, Level 39, London & Partners, New South Wales Government, Stone and Chalk and Tech Nation.

Newfound launches the Market Missions programme with a free event on July 15th opened by the Lord Mayor of London William Russell and sessions featuring leading figures in fintech who will talk about the challenges and opportunities for fintechs scaling to the UK in the COVID era. This will be followed by a two-week digital trade mission to Australia on September 7th and then a UK equivalent commencing on September 14th. The programme featuring 100+ in-market experts will attract high growth fintech firms from the UK, EMEA and APAC looking to expand to these markets.

The UK’s fintech sector currently generates £4.8 billion in investment [1] and employs over 76,000 people [2]. The sector is critical to the economic recovery of all nations involved in this world first event, as they look to recuperate from the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus.

“It is time to help kickstart the world’s economies and Newfound’s Market Missions is a significant step in that direction, as we bring these innovative fintech businesses together, who are ready to grow and expand their operations into new markets,” said Newfound CEO, Peter Gillingwater. “The programme comes on the heels of positive negotiations that are now underway to create a Free Trade Agreement between the UK, Australia and New Zealand. We believe that trade missions are key to global economic recovery and must continue, even with closed physical borders.”

“This virtual fintech trade mission is a wonderful opportunity for thriving fintech companies in both the UK and APAC regions to connect and explore expansion opportunities,” said Janet Coyle, Managing Director for Business at London & Partners. “London is a natural home for fintech due to its position as a global financial centre alongside its deep technology talent pool and supportive regulation. Now more than ever, we want to help London companies to compete globally and virtual trade missions are a great way to help scaling companies reach their international growth ambitions.”

Mike Jackson, Entrepreneur Success Director at Tech Nation commented "UK fintech companies raised record amounts last year, making it the UK's largest tech investment sector, and home to some of the most established fintech unicorns in Europe. Today, Tech Nation is delighted to showcase the high growth fintech clusters all across the UK, and including those clusters outside of London, as alternatives for ambitious fintechs looking to establish a presence in the UK."

To register your interest in Newfound’s Market Missions programme and attend the event on July 15th please click here: http://6009734.hs-sites.com/uk-market-mission-overview

