Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PriceSpy Warns Of Further Price Hikes In Alert Level 1

Friday, 3 July 2020, 8:37 am
Press Release: PriceSpy

 

Key insights

  • Year-on-year user numbers for PriceSpy were found to have increased by almost a third (31 per cent) in May 2020*, indicating shoppers are increasingly looking to price compare due to Covid-19*;
  • However, according to PriceSpy’s Price Index**, prices for goods are more expensive in Alert Level 1 compared to other Alert Levels;
  • Price Index changes were found to have increased three times the amount in Alert Level 1, compared to the start of the year;
  • Example shopping categories found to be increasing in price in Alert Level 1, include: webcams, TVs and washing machines. Mobile phones on the other hand appear to be dropping in price.

According to the fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, Covid-19 appears to have changed shopping habits for the better, with more Kiwis found to be conducting price research for goods, following a surge in user numbers for May 2020, increasing 31 per cent year-on-year*.

Despite shoppers becoming more price conscious, historical pricing data** from PriceSpy indicate overall, price points for goods in Alert Level 1 are more expensive compared to other Alert Levels.

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “With visitor numbers increasing by almost a third (31 per cent) for May 2020 compared to the same time last year, it seems price is certainly going to be a really important factor for consumers who are looking to make a purchase over the next few months.

“Whilst it’s really encouraging to see more shoppers doing their pricing due diligence, data from our Price Index highlights why it’s so important for consumers to always be price aware, as even though life is starting to feel more normal in Alert Level 1, products prices have been affected and appear to be more expensive now.

“If you look across the entire Price Index for the year, you can see just how much of an impact Covid-19 has had on price points. For example, from January through to mid-March, the indexed price change ranged between minus 0.5 per cent and plus two per cent.

“From late-March through to mid-June when Covid-19 was more rife and the boarders were closed, the indexed price changes increased sharply and quickly, varying between 3.75 per cent and almost six per cent - at least three times higher compared to earlier in the year.

“Unfortunately for consumers, many of the price increases we are seeing have been inevitable as Covid-19 has caused huge disruptions to global supply chains, manufacturing, workforces and distribution. On top of that, there has been heightened demand for products from consumers.

“When we look more closely at the price index changes across specific shopping categories***, we can get a clearer picture as to the types of products that may be subjected to price increases in Alert Level 1.

“For example, webcams, TVs and washing machines all appear to be more expensive now compared to a couple of months ago.

 

Examples of product price hikes in Alert Level 1

ProductAlert Level 2Alert Level 4Alert Level 2Alert Level 1
22 March22 April22 May22 June
Logitech Brio $298*

$301*

$3 more compared to 22 March

$318*

$20 more compared to 22 March

$347*

$49 more compared to 22 March

Samsung QLED QA65Q80R

 $3295*

$3299*

$4 more compared to 22 March

$3228*

$67 more compared to 22 March

$6000*

$2705 more compared to 22 March

Bosch WAN21120AU $861*

$848*

$13 less compared to 22 March

$888*

$27 more compared to 22 March

$947*

$266 more compared to 22 March

Source: PriceSpy (*prices listed are the cheapest found on PriceSpy for each specified day)

Liisa continues: “On the flip side, for those in the market for a new mobile phone, our Price Index suggests overall price points for handsets have dropped considerably in Alert Level 1.”

With supply chains continuing to feel the squeeze and price points increasing because of this, one way shoppers can avoid paying over the odds is by using a price and product comparison site like PriceSpy.

Liisa concludes: “Using a price comparison site regularly will help provide shoppers access to a wide range of prices for products that are updated in real time across many stores, so they can always find the cheapest price possible if they need to buy something urgently.

“For less-urgent purchases, we encourage consumers to refer to the price history graph for items they are looking to buy, as this will give them a clear indication as to whether a price has been hiked in Alert Level 1.

“If it shows to be more expensive to buy, shoppers can then simply set-up a price alert which will automatically notify them when the item they want to purchase drops below a certain price point.”

Download the PriceSpyapp here.

www.pricespy.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PriceSpy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:


Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 