New Good Practice Resources On Managing Conflicts Of Interest

No matter what your role is or how senior you are, there’s a good chance you will have a conflict of interest at some point in your working life. Managing conflicts of interest – both financial and non-financial – helps to maintain trust and confidence in the public sector.

To help you, we’ve updated our good practice guides on managing conflicts of interest and on the Local Authorities (Members' Interests) Act.

Our good practice section on conflicts of interest now includes Integrity Town – a place where councillors, school principals, consultants, and other public service employees are grappling with the types of conflict of interest challenges that the public sector faces every day. Take the interactive quiz to help the good townspeople stay out of trouble. Feel free to use it as a training resource.

There’s also an A3 poster guide (PDF) to managing conflicts of interest and animated videos about:

· predetermination and bias;

· gifts and hospitality; and

· personal dealings with a tenderer.

