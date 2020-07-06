Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone NZ Responds To Business Needs For More Cost Effective, Flexible Working Solutions

Monday, 6 July 2020, 1:09 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone NZ responds to business needs for more cost effective, flexible working solutions, launching Vodafone Connect powered by AWS

New cloud contact centre tools could save businesses more than 50% on costs and deliver improved customer experiences

Vodafone New Zealand (NZ), one of the country’s leading digital services and connectivity companies, today launches Vodafone Connect, a contact centre solution that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The new cloud-based solution is designed to support organisations with customer contact and engagements, create personalised customer experiences, and reduce costs.

Vodafone Connect offers a fully-featured, customisable, and locally supported solution built on AWS’s cloud contact centre platform, Amazon Connect. Using technology such as machine learning and data analytics, Amazon Connect automates interactions and provides agents with access to real-time data to create a personalised service, and reduce resolution times.

Vodafone Connect uses demand-based pricing that can be flexible to suit the needs of businesses, fluctuating seasonally depending on peak periods. Comparison research from Vodafone reveals that businesses could save more than 50 percent on annual subscription and usage costs by replacing legacy contact centre solutions with Vodafone Connect.

The solution integrates existing customer relationship management platforms such as email, social media, and SMS, into a single user interface, combining real-time data on previous interactions to help agents provide a seamless customer experience, and increase efficiency. It can also scale to support thousands of call centre agents at a time without the need for manual intervention.

Lindsay Zwart, Vodafone NZ Enterprise Director, says, “While traditional call centre systems can offer a technically-sound approach for some companies, the move to remote working as a result of COVID-19 social restrictions has accelerated the need for more New Zealand businesses to adopt cloud-based, secure technology solutions to service their customer contact centres, and help to drive down costs.

“By working with AWS, we are offering the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform service for our customers, with the option to tap into the expertise of Vodafone NZ to help organisations create cost efficiencies, rapidly scale to meet demand, and leverage technology to build unique and personal experiences.”

Nick Walton, AWS Managing Director for Commercial Sector in New Zealand, says, “Technology is paving the way for innovative new customer experiences and helps organisations leverage data to better understand and connect with their customers.

“As personalisation increasingly becomes an important driver of brand advocacy, more organisations in New Zealand are looking at how they can take advantage of cloud to create memorable customer connections, and increase the efficiency of their contact centres.”

Vodafone NZ is offering businesses a free 30-day demo for up to 10 users*, so organisations still adapting to remote working solutions can trial Vodafone Connect without any ongoing commitment.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/business to request a call back from one of our contact centre specialists.

*available for existing or new customers, customer must sign a statement of work and comply to standard terms and conditions apply

