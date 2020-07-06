A Year Of Incredible Achievements And Interesting Times For Skills Active

A year of incredible achievements and interesting times for Skills Active

Skills Active is reflecting back on an eventful year in its 2019 Annual Report, which details a strong performance and growth in qualifications and programmes – all under a backdrop of major structural change, through the reform of vocational education.



The report shows that Skills Active delivered an increase in Standard Training Measures (STMs) for the 2019 year. There were very small decreases in national qualifications achieved, and credits reported, and the overall credit achievement rate was 75%, meeting the target set for industry training organisations by TEC.

During the year Skills Active launched 17 new certificate programmes and two new apprenticeships - Specialised Swim and Water Safety Teacher and Entertainment and Event Technology.

The annual report also outlines Skills Active’s central role in the reform of vocational education, including leading the consultation with its own industries and beyond, on what would become the Cultural, Creative, Recreation and Technology workforce development council.

More information on the latest developments in the continuing reform can be found here.

The stars of the 2019 annual report, however, are Skills Active’s workplaces and trainees. These include our Apprentice of the Year Mariano Garcia Nani, our first batch of Entertainment and Event Technology graduates, and our trainees at Christchurch City Council, Cardrona Alpine Resort, Victory Boxing, and much more.

Skills Active chief operating officer Maren Frerichs says 2019 was a turning point for Skills Active, as it was for all industry training organisations.

“We’re proud to say we have been a strong voice for industry trainees and workplaces throughout the reform. Once the decision was made to go ahead with the changes, we jumped into action to make sure we were closely connected to our industries and their aspirations for the reform.

“At the same time, we didn’t let up on our core activities of delivering new qualifications and programmes, jointly with our industries, and supporting workplaces to get their staff trained up.”

And the results bear that out, Ms Frerichs says.

“We had another strong year in 2019, reflecting a lot of hard work from our team, and the wonderful achievements of our trainees and workplaces. Their passion for sport, recreation and the performing arts, and the positive outcomes they deliver to New Zealand through their work, are what motivates us to support high-quality vocational education in these areas.

“Now, in 2020, our industries are on a road to recovery, after the Covid-19 pandemic created significant hardship for a lot of businesses and organisations. We’re still busy supporting them, and championing their voices through the ongoing reform.”

© Scoop Media

