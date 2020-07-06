ANZIIF Launch Building Integrity Course For New Zealand Insurance Professionals

Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance is thrilled to announce the launch of Building Integrity – a short course designed for New Zealand insurance professionals to raise awareness of issues around Conduct and Culture in the industry.

‘The Building Integrity course was created in alignment to the New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority's A guide to the FMA's view of conduct,’ says Rebecca Slingo, ANZIIF General Manager Learning.

‘The course explores what conduct issues are, the consequences and the strategies to improve outcomes for our customers. I highly recommend this course to any insurance professional or financial services organisation looking to pursue customer service excellence.

In a recent ANZIIF Members Centre article, Catherine Dixon, Executive General Manager People Experience at Suncorp in New Zealand and ANZIIF Board member discussed how integrity is vital to the industry’s success.

‘We are here to protect our customers and this requires integrity to ensure you're thinking about the right protection for them,’ Dixon says. ‘That integrity underpins the products you offer, the way you handle claims, through to the way you interact and communicate with customers.’

‘I think ANZIIF has a huge opportunity to influence the industry,' she says. ‘Its focus on integrity is a good example of this. ANZIIF’s strong connections across life, general insurance, underwriting, broking or loss adjusting means it is well placed to support professional development focused on improving customer outcomes.’

