The Broadband Compare Awards 2020 Will Reveal The Best Internet Providers In New Zealand

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 3:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Compare

This is a call out to everyone who values excellence in the New Zealand Broadband and Telecoms industry. October 16th 2020 will see the return of The Broadband Compare Awards for their fourth year. So, circle the date in your calendar, and if you’re thinking about entering get a head start on your winning entry!

The Broadband Compare Awards provide an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement across the broadband sector and are presented by NZ Compare, New Zealand’s leading comparison websites. For the third year running we are once again delighted to partner with TUANZ, the independent membership group representing users of digital connectivity to bring this event to life.

Gavin Male, founder and CEO of NZ Compare, commented on the return of the awards saying "After a challenging year for everyone where broadband has played a more important role in our lives than ever before it is great to see the Broadband Compare Awards back for the 4th year. At NZ Compare we are passionate about giving our customers the tools and information they need to make a fully informed decision when choosing a broadband provider. With increasing choice in the market, there can be more confusion than ever about which provider to choose. Recognising excellence through the Broadband Compare Awards is an important way that we can empower customers to choose the best provider for them."

Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ said, "TUANZ is delighted to once again partner with Broadband Compare to bring together this year’s awards. Recognising improvements and innovations in the New Zealand broadband sector bring us closer to our goal advocating for widespread high-quality connectivity across New Zealand."

There will be 14 awards up for grabs on the night with 5 brand new categories for 2020 to recognise innovation, leadership, delivery of streaming services and delivery of value. The full list of categories for 2020 are:

- NZ Compare People’s Choice Award

- TUANZ NZ Service Provider of the Year

- Best Streaming Service Provider - NEW for 2020

- Best Wireless Service Provider

- Emerging Leader in Digital Technology - NEW for 2020

- Best Innovation in Education & Training - NEW for 2020

- Best Innovation in Healthcare - NEW for 2020

- Best Fibre Broadband Provider

- Best Bundled Plan

- Best Customer Support

- Best Service Provider under 10,000 customers

- Best Rural Service Provider

- Best Broadband Innovation

- Best Value Broadband Provider - NEW for 2020

The 2020 Broadband Compare Awards will be held on Friday 16th October, at the Maritime Room, Princes Wharf, Auckland. Entries open and tickets go on sale on July 8th 2020.

More details are available at www.broadbandawards.co.nz.

