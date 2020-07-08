Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Intensive Web Development Training Organisation Enspiral Dev Academy Opens Enrolments For 2021

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 7:30 am
Press Release: Enspiral Dev Academy

Cohort places in 2020 have been filling in record time, including a full first cohort for Dev Academy Online — the newly launched, 100% online course.

New Zealand’s premier web development school has graduated over 600 students since opening their doors in Pōneke and Tāmaki-Makaurau. Opening virtually to people across Aotearoa New Zealand comes on the heels of successfully transitioning to a remote bootcamp over the COVID19 lockdown earlier in the year.

The inaugural online Bootcamp, Manaia, started on 22 June 2020. Just as in person, these cohorts are taught by industry professionals, with a small number of students per teacher.

The same high standards of pastoral care also still apply, with group mindfulness every morning, the usual twice-weekly yoga sessions, and one-on-one check ins.

Enspiral Dev Academy (EDA) has long focussed on bringing tech skills into other cities and regions, with a view to creating a resilient and sustainable future for New Zealand’s economy by upskilling New Zealanders. That’s the why, here’s the how:

1. Introducing new skills for a changing world

We are just seeing the mid to long term impacts of COVID19 nationwide, and across the globe. The team at EDA has seen enrolments from people using this time to retrain and enter a sector that holds more certainty and resilience for their future. The tech industry also indicates that remote working, with its challenges and perks, continues to be the reality for many.

The EDA curriculum gives students the tools to thrive in this environment. In addition to technical skills, students develop important skills like communication, teamwork, adaptability and leadership. Online students also become familiar with tools like Zoom and Discord, developing their skills in virtual collaboration, connection with others, and live pair programming.

2. Improving diversity in tech

Diversity of all kinds will lead to better design and better outcomes in our tech sector. It’s exciting to see that 36% of EDA online Bootcamp applicants are Māori, with almost equal gender parity.

Kaiarāhi Māori Dougal Stott (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu, and Ngāti Tūwharetoa) says of developments in this area: “Part of my contribution is educating the team and students on Tikanga and Te Reo and its relevance to today's tech environment. When we grow confidence and knowledge in this area, we grow the industry as a whole, and add to the diversity in design and innovation.”

EDA graduates to date include 40% women and gender minorities, and have surpassed population parity for students from a Pasifika and Māori background (7% and 17% respectively).

3. Broadening the accessibility of our course

Past students have moved up from as far as Gore to attend a Bootcamp in person, or commuted an hour a day to get to class. Even with the remote study option, the team still expects to see students who want to move to study on campus and have an in-person experience. For others, remote study presents a convenient option that fits around their lives more easily. So far, enrolments for online Bootcamps have been coming in from Hamilton, Christchurch, Gisborne, Hastings and Tauranga — to name a few.

4. Continuing to meet the demand for talent in tech

84% of all EDA students who graduated more than 6 months ago are now employed in tech, as developers or in similar tech roles.

Ellora Virtue completed the whole course in lockdown, and is now starting in her first role as a developer. 

She says of the course: “One of my concerns coming into this was, is this going to be enough to get me a job? EDA simulates a work environment, so you have an idea of what it's going to be like to work in the industry. The teachers are actually industry professionals, and have been doing this for years. Being able to learn a whole bunch while also getting those critical skills to communicate and navigate through the tech industry really gives you an edge. I'm seeing now that it is enough.”

The Digital Council for Aotearoa New Zealand’s recent letter to government ministers cited the EDA model as a successful example of an education pathway that transitions people into tech-enabled careers. Our approach to education, and our industry, is here to stay.

Thinking about joining Dev Academy?

Bootcamps are filling up for the rest of 2020, so start your application today or get in touch if you’d like to learn more. The remote preparation phase (Foundations) for the first intake of 2021 starts on 9 November; in-person Bootcamp starts on 4 January. More course dates here.

Dev Academy is NZQA accredited, and applicants are eligible for Student Loans and Fees-Free where applicable.

© Scoop Media

Enspiral Dev Academy

Dev Academy logo

Software development school

Enspiral Dev Academy is New Zealand's premiere web development programme, based in Auckland and Wellington. Students learn job ready skills from industry professionals, and graduate with the skills to become junior web developers in just 15 weeks. Dev Academy offers an inclusive environment for students from all walks of life. Their curriculum trains the whole developer, emphasising personal as well as technical skills to enable students to enter the tech industry and design a flexible, well-paid life they love.

Contact Enspiral Dev Academy

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:

Chartered Accountants: COVID-19 Fails To Knock Kiwi Investor Confidence, But More Disclosure Wanted

Three months of COVID-19 lockdown and investment turmoil has done little to knock confidence in New Zealand capital markets and listed companies with overall investor sentiment very similar to 2019, an investor survey held in mid June shows. However, ... More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 