Ronhill New Zealand Launch New Website

The New Zealand arm of iconic running apparel brand Ronhill has launched its new website giving visitors access to products previously unavailable to New Zealand audiences.

The Ronhill brand was first represented online in New Zealand in June 2019 with it’s first online store. The brand has also had a heavy physical presence since then at some of the major running events, being named official sponsor of the North Shore Marathon and promoting the brand and selling product at the Run Auckland event series.

Grant Difford of Ronhill NZ states “Since launching the brand here in New Zealand last year we’ve been humbled to see it grow rapidly due to a lot of hard work through online channels, having a physical presence at popular running events and also from a lot of word of mouth recommendations from our customers.”

Grant continues “As Ronhill’s popularity grows here in New Zealand, our customer-centric approach to the brand means we are constantly looking for innovative ways to ensure our customer’s experience with the brand is as pleasant and flawless as possible. This was the major factor in our decision to “re-vamp” the Ronhill NZ website.

New Zealand customers of Ronhill now have the option to view and purchase products that have previously been unavailable to NZ audiences. The new website has a fresh design with a new “clearance” section for items on sale and a site structure that is more intuitive and visually appealing to the previous version.

We won’t be getting rid of our “Buy 2 pairs of socks, get one FREE!” on Hilly Running socks promotion anytime soon so that’s still running on the new website, as is our free shipping on orders over $50 promo.”

Grant Difford is also the founder of Waking Giants, a Leadership, Strategy and Brand Strategy agency that is driving force behind the growth of the Ronhill brand in New Zealand.

On Waking Giant’s involvement in the growth of the Ronhill brand in New Zealand, Grant says “We live and breath growth here at Waking Giants, whether it be personal growth, brand growth or overall business growth, and growing the Ronhill brand in New Zealand has been especially exciting due to my passion for running and the reputation and quality of the brand and it’s products.”

Visit the new Ronhill NZ website here: https://www.ronhill.co.nz/

For more information on Waking Giants, visit https://waking-giants.com/

