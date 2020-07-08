Countdown To The 2020 Financial Services Council Annual Conference

The Financial Services Council has released further detail about its annual conference to be held on 8 and 9 September 2020, in Auckland.

“The FSC conference has become an unmissable event on the annual calendar and this year is no different,” says CEO of the Financial Services Council Richard Klipin.

“Our conference theme this year is ‘Generations’ – focusing on the role of the financial services sector in supporting and challenging different generations of New Zealanders to save, invest and retire well.

“We are delighted to confirm Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson and National Party Finance Spokesperson, Paul Goldsmith as keynote speakers. Ten days out from the election, this is an exciting opportunity to hear them set out their plans for the New Zealand economy and its recovery following Covid-19.

“We’ve developed a proud partnership with Voices of Hope, and they are this year’s conference charity partner. Founders Genevieve Mora and Jazz Thornton will also be speaking to delegates in September on the vital work they do to break the stigma of mental illness.

“We’re excited to be bringing back ‘Tech Alley 2020 – Made in New Zealand’; to showcase the best of New Zealand FinTech, HealthTech, InsurTech, EduTech and RegTech at the conference. Right now, supporting local business is crucial to our economic recovery and tech alley brings these innovators directly to you.”

Nominations are now open for the Financial Services Council 2020 Awards, to recognise achievements and contributions across the sector. For more information on the awards, and to make a nomination, you can visit the conference website. Winners will be announced at the Gala Dinner on Tuesday 8 September.

More information on registration and sponsorship details can be found at www.generations.org.nz

