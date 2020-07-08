Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Era For New Zealand Ice Cream Awards

Wednesday, 8 July 2020, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Marvellous Marketing

Following a review of the annual New Zealand Ice Cream Awards the New Zealand Ice Cream Manufacturers Association has appointed Marvellous Marketing to run the Awards.

Making the announcement, Association President Alex Gimenez said, “The NZ Ice Cream Manufacturers Association is delighted to announce the appointment of Marvellous Marketing to run the NZ Ice Cream Awards along with our annual conference in November.”

“As well, Marvellous Marketing has been tasked with raising the profile of the quality of NZ-produced ice cream. This all coincides with a time when more than ever, consumers are wanting to support local producers” he said.

“The Association acknowledges the tremendous work of Jenny de Lisle and her team organising the Awards over recent years. We’re delighted that Jenny remains Executive Secretary for the Association and will be working closely with Marvellous Marketing to ensure we are doing the very best job for members, sponsors, trade partners and consumers.”

As well as new organisers, the Association will soon confirm the appointment of a new Chief Judge, who will oversee assessment and judging of the more than 300 entries expected for this year’s Awards.

Entries for the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards 2020 open in early August for six weeks. The timeline for the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards 2020 is:

  • Entries open – Monday 3 August 2020
  • Judging – Saturday 26 September at The Food Bowl in South Auckland
  • Conference and Gala Awards Dinner – Wednesday 4 November, Cordis Auckland

To connect New Zealand ice cream makers with Kiwi ice cream lovers Marvellous Marketing has established a social media presence for the Association with ‘NZ Ice Cream Lovers’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, they are working with retailers, ice cream and gelato makers to develop NZ Ice Cream Month which will be held in February 2021, along with a nationwide search for the country’s favourite ice cream maker as well as its favourite ice cream store/parlour.

Since establishing Marvellous Marketing in late 2016 to run the Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards, Directors Kathie Bartley and Nicola McConnell have become food awards specialists. In addition to owning and organising the annual Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards and the biannual New Zealand Chocolate Awards, the pair are engaged to run the NZ Champions of Cheese Awards and from this month the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marvellous Marketing on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:

Chartered Accountants: COVID-19 Fails To Knock Kiwi Investor Confidence, But More Disclosure Wanted

Three months of COVID-19 lockdown and investment turmoil has done little to knock confidence in New Zealand capital markets and listed companies with overall investor sentiment very similar to 2019, an investor survey held in mid June shows. However, ... More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 