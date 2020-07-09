Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Avance Clinical Wins Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award

Thursday, 9 July 2020, 7:28 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

The leading Australian CRO for biotechs, Avance Clinical, accepted the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Market Leadership Award at a global virtual awards ceremony overnight. This is the first Frost & Sullivan award for the company which has seen rapid growth in the APAC region over the past year.

According to Frost & Sullivan, "The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards have honoured best-in-class companies that have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries. Award recipients were identified based on in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts and companies are typically studied on their revenues, market share, capabilities, and overall contribution to the industry to identify best practices."

Avance Clinical CEO Yvonne Lungershausen, "Commending her team of more than 100 clinical trial specialists throughout Australia and New Zealand, "We have shown, with our repeat business rate greater than 75%, that our consistent sponsor focussed culture and nimble proactive approach wins every time. This has been recognised by the research team at Frost & Sullivan and the entire Avance Clinical team are very proud."

"Australia, which has successfully managed the COVID-19 crisis, is open for business for clinical trials. This award further reinforces to the biotech community that this is an early phase specialist destination where they can turn around delayed trials. Avance Clinical are experts in facilitating fast study startup with trials typically approved and initiated in under 6 weeks."

Avance Clinical has been providing high-quality clinical research services fit for global regulatory standards to the local and international drug development industry for 20 years. Avance specialises in supporting biotech companies with their early phase clinical trials, having conducted over 150 early phase (Phase 1 & 2) trials in the past 4 years, involving the treatment of 8,300 participants across 95 therapeutic indications.

According to Nidhi Jalali, Analyst Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan, "Within Asia-Pacific's highly competitive CRO market, Avance Clinical stands out as a leader in early phase biotech clinical trials. Avance's reputation for high-quality clinical trial outcomes has attracted an impressive 74% repeat business rate, underscoring the company's position as a market leader."

"Avance Clinical offers a highly responsive and proactive service for biotechs wanting rapid and innovative clinical trial solutions, with the highest level of data compliance. The company has grown quickly over the past year doubling staff numbers, with plans to further expand. Avance Clinical offers a real size match for biotechs, meaning better mission understandings and stronger customer service compared to the larger CROs."

In addition to the impressive COVID-19 management in Australia, a key factor in sponsor demand is the speed, access to high-quality sites and attractive cost of running trials in Australia including:

  • The Australian Government financial rebate of up to 43.5% on clinical trial spend
  • No IND required for clinical trials and streamlined regulatory processes
  • Advanced medical, research and scientific community, leading investigators & KOLs, modern medical facilities

Australia's reputation for FDA compliant scientific and research excellence, its advanced healthcare, and the opportunity to access patients in a less clinical trial competitive environment further reinforces its advantage as a destination for clinical trials.

Learn about running your next study with Avance Clinical: https://www.avancecro.com/.

