New Zealand’s Online Shoppers Can Now Click To Pay With Visa, Making Checkout Easy, Smart And Secure

With 80 per cent of Kiwis having made an e-commerce transaction in the past three months[1], click to pay is redefining the checkout experience as more consumers and businesses move online.

Visa, the global payments company, today announced the arrival of click to pay, a simpler and more secure online checkout experience in New Zealand.

Built on the EMV® Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) industry specification, click to pay has started to roll out across participating New Zealand businesses, and is designed to mirror the consistent checkout experience in physical stores – with one terminal (or in this case ‘button’) to accept all cards.

Click to pay launches at a crucial time in New Zealand as businesses and consumers embrace the rapid shift to digital commerce. More than 40 per cent of New Zealanders have made five or more online purchases in the past three months[2], yet 43 per cent have given up on an online purchase due to the amount of information required[3] – representing lost sales for New Zealand businesses. Click to pay provides an efficient solution, removing the need to key in personal account numbers and passwords.

“As demand for convenient and secure commerce is prompting New Zealand businesses to digitise at speed, it is critical for businesses to offer an easy, smart and secure online checkout, replicating the seamless experience provided by contactless payments in store,” said Marty Kerr, Visa’s Country Manager for New Zealand and South Pacific.

“With click to pay, we are removing the friction caused by manual card entry, passwords and other hurdles consumers and businesses face in today’s digital-first world. We believe click to pay will result in reduced cart abandonment and increased customer satisfaction, helping New Zealand businesses to grow.”

New Zealand businesses among global leaders

Businesses including The Warehouse Group, Ticketek and Mitre 10 are among the first to adopt click to pay on their websites, with payment processors Windcave, Paystation and Cybersource enabling the functionality for New Zealand businesses.

Jamie Jermain, Head of Payments at The Warehouse Group welcomes click to pay as part of its evolving e-commerce offering. “The Warehouse Group has experienced a rapidly growing demand for online shopping solutions, spurred on by customers seeking out more click and collect and online delivery services that became both a necessity during lockdown and a popular option beyond,” said Mr Jermain.

Ticketek has also enabled click to pay for online and mobile. Geoff Jones, CEO of TEG and Ticketek, says the added convenience and security will streamline the final step of an online purchase. “Enhancing the experience of ticket sales is at the heart of our business, so a simpler, faster online checkout is another way we’re improving the customer journey,” said Jones.

About click to pay

American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa announced the e-checkout solution based on the EMV® Secure Remote Commerce industry standard in October 2019. Earlier this week, the networks announced its global expansion, with New Zealand among the first markets to adopt click to pay.

When click to pay is combined Visa Token Service, it can help reduce fraud. Visa Token Service was introduced in 2014 to make the entire payments ecosystem more secure and innovative through the use of unique tokens that replace sensitive cardholder information (tokenisation technology).

With 82 per cent of New Zealanders having security concerns about e-commerce transactions, and more than half (56 per cent) wanting companies to do more to bolster online security[4], click to pay is a smart and secure digital payment experience for both consumers and businesses alike.

