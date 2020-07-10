Lifequest Subsidiary Biopipe Global Enters US With Shipment Of Its Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant

LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC) subsidiary Biopipe Global, which has developed the world's only highly scalable onsite sludge and chemical-free sewage wastewater treatment technology, has shipped its first plant to California. With a capacity of 10m3/day (2,640 gallons/day), the plant will be installed at a campground in Southern California.

Enes Kutluca, the CEO of Biopipe, said, "Due to Covid-19, this is the first fully assembled and ready to install plant we have shipped from Turkey. We have an excellent engineering partner on the ground to install and commission the plant in the near future. We have implemented a new process with our manufacturer, PIMTAS, which will allow us to ship ready-to-install systems with capacity ranging from 2m3/day to 15m3/day. We also recognize that California Water Board (CWB) is one of the toughest water regulators in the world and we are confident that we will meet the effluent discharge standards set by CWB."

Max Khan, the President & CEO of Lifequest, said, "Given our focus on Asia and Africa, we did not intend to enter the USA market until 2021 due to all the regulatory hurdles and certifications that are required. But due to strong inquiries from various parts of the country, we decided to start with the toughest state. California faces an intractable water crisis and the recycling of wastewater is the only way out. Our BIOPIPE system is an effective solution for onsite wastewater treatment because it produces non-potable water that can be reused. The USA in general, but California in particular, represents an enormous opportunity."

