Re-Decorating Your Home After Lockdown

We can all likely agree that lockdown’s been anything but a walk in the park. And as much as we all love our homes, remaining in them day after day, week after week, over this trying period has got many of us starting to ‘climb the walls’, so to speak.

But, as lockdown lifts, change is in the air. New freedoms – or at least old ones we used to take for granted – are suddenly back in play. And that goes for our homes as well, because spending so much time in them means we’ve spotted their flaws, our ‘not quite right’ furniture and accent décor choices from years past, and their urgent need for a pick-me-up. Well, maybe we’re the ones in need of a pick-me-up – and what better way to get one than by entering our post-lockdown world by leaving behind past décor decisions and having our homes, that have kept us sheltered through this pandemic, reflect our renewed energy and hope!

Botanica Furniture, previously operating under the Target Furniture franchise brand in Christchurch, understands the desire for change. Relaunching under their own new brand, Botanica stock a wide range of products for rejuvenating and re-decorating a tired home, from beautiful and unique furniture pieces to linen and homeware goods. And while their brand might be changing, their over 225 combined years of experience and top quality customer service will remain as stable and reliable as ever.

Who better, then, to help you in your home metamorphosis than a company that has experienced its own? If you’re looking for affordable, quality, and standout furniture and décor from a business that values growth and transformation while still respecting history and seeking to grow the local economy, do yourself a favour and visit Botanica Furniture.

