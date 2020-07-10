Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

8 Hottest Makeup Beauty & Cosmetics Trends In NZ With LoveMy Makeup

Friday, 10 July 2020, 6:25 pm
Press Release: LoveMy Makeup NZ

What are the hottest makeup, beauty, cosmetics & skincare products trending now in New Zealand? What are others using that I should know about? What should I try that seems to work well with others? Are these some of your beauty questions? Well in this beauty blog, we reveal the 8 hottest trending makeup products that LoveMy Makeup has sold in 2020 at our make up store online.

We may all have been based at home during the lockdown but we sure are not falling out of trend with makeup and beauty. You may have seen several Instagram, Facebook and YouTube videos and pictures of makeup artists, mums & beauty enthusiasts experimenting with all kinds of beauty & makeup products. The extra time at home has certainly brought out creativity and some amazing talent, which is evident in a lot of these videos and pictures. And to fuel that need for creativity and filling time (let's be honest), demand for makeup and cosmetics seems to have grown at online makeup nz stores, especially as we could not get to the shopping malls to a physical make up store.

LA Girl NZ at LoveMy Makeup online makeup store

LA Girl has by far been the most popular of the range at LoveMy Makeup this year. With a wide range of products, it's easy to see why LA Girl makeup is very popular with a lot of customers at our online makeup store. Here are the top trending LA Girl nz products.

LA Girl Pro Setting Matte Finish Spray

LA Girl Pro Setting Matte Finish Spray - To keep that matte finish of freshly applied makeup, Mist evenly with PRO Setting Spray after makeup has been applied. The lightweight, non-sticky formula sets makeup for all day wear. The ultra-fine Mist is refreshing and dries quickly setting makeup to help you stay beautiful longer. Paraben and fragrance free.

LA Girl Pro Coverage Foundation (642 Fair)

LA Girl Pro Coverage Foundation (642 Fair) - LA girl foundation NZ PRO coverage high-definition long wear illuminating liquid foundation is ideal for a flawless looking, full coverage finish. Lightweight formula is comfortable for all day wear. Paraben free formula with added anti-oxidants helps hydrate and improve the skin's appearance. Now available to extend the color range even further, an innovative white foundation mixer to adjust and customize color. LA Girl foundation nz brought to you by Lovemy Makeup NZ

LA GIRL PRO CONCEALER - 969 PORCELAIN

LA Girl Pro Concealer -(969 Porcelain) - L.A. Girl's HD Pro Concealers are crease-resistant with opaque coverage in a creamy, yet lightweight texture. The long-wearing concealer formula camouflages darkness under the eyes, redness and skin imperfections. Our concealers provide complete, natural-looking coverage, even skin tones, cover dark circles and minimize fine lines around the eyes. la girl concealer nz are the concealer best in nz.

SHE makeup nz at LoveMy Makeup online makeup store

SHE makeup has also been quite a popular brand. We have a smaller range of SHE makeup than we have of la girl makeup but that has not impacted on the popularity of the SHE makeup products at all. Here are two of the star performers in the SHE makeup and beauty range.

SHE Pure Magic Primer 30ml

SHE's bestseller! SHE Pure Magic Primer minimises the appearance of pores, helps control shine and prepares the skin for longer-lasting makeup. Use under makeup or wear alone to create flawless looking skin. The silky, lightweight formulation contains antioxidant Vitamin E to protect and hydrate skin. Fragrance free, Paraben free and Talc free and not tested on animals.

SHE Argan Oil Primer

SHE Argan Oil Primer - Enriched with Argan Oil and Vitamin E to nourish and restore dry skin. Lightweight texture doesn't sink into pores or fine lines creating a smooth canvas in which to apply makeup.

L'Oreal Makeup nz at LoveMy Makeup NZ online makeup store

L'Oreal is of course a well known makeup and cosmetics brand, so its not surprising that there are a few loreal nz products on the hottest makeup, beauty, cosmetics & skincare trends list. The top item is the L'Oreal Mascara below

L'Oreal Miss Baby Roll Mascara (Black)

LOreal NZ Miss Baby Roll Mascara (Black) - Mega volume, curl & hold. Your instant lash lift with LOreal Paris Mega Volume Miss Baby Roll Mascara! The first curled volume effect mascara from LOreal Paris. It's time to say bye-bye to boring lashes and hello to new Miss Baby Roll Mascara, for mega volume, curl and all-day hold. Our Mega Curl Roller Brush curls lashes from the root to the tip, for an instant lash lift! The Quick Mega Volume formula volumises lashes and holds them in a curl all day.

Maybelline makeup nz at LoveMy Makeup online makeup store

Maybelline is another well known brand of international makeup and cosmetics and we have a wide range of the Mayblline nz products including maybelline foundation, maybelline brow palette, maybelline mascara, maybelline concealer, maybelline lipstick & maybelline eyeliner. Here is one of your favourite maybelline nz products.

MAYBELLINE BROW DRAMA PRO BROW PALETTE - 260 DEEP BROWN

Maybelline Brow Drama Pro Brow Palette (260 Deep Brown) - The ultimate polished eyebrow: sculpting wax sets hairs in place, pigment powder fills and tints, and highlighting powder accents brow line.

NYX Professional Makeup at the LoveMy Makeup online store

Last but not the least is the range of NYX Professional Makeup products at LoveMy Makeup. Particularly popular is the NYX lipstick range and the below lipstick being one of the top sellers.

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick (MLS04 Pale Pink)

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Lipstick (MLS04 Pale Pink) - NYX Professional Makeup's Matte Lipsticks are highly pigmented, richly formulated and long-wearing. The formula glides on smoothly and stays put in a matte finish.

Well that is it, the 8 hottest makeup cosmetics and beauty products so far of 2020. With NZ starting to move back to normal life in COVID-19 Alert Level 1 (well some sense of normality anyway), no one really knows where things will land and what will change for us, especially in the next 6 months. Online shopping has definitely gone through the roof in this lockdown period as people were stuck at home and that was the only way to shop. But it may be that online shopping will play a much bigger part in our lives than it did previously as the way we live our lives changes. Certainly, buying makeup and cosmetics online has been a big one, especially for people working from home and sitting on those wonderful Zoom work meetings. You may be at home but do you really want to look like a slob in a Zoom meeting? That is why online makeup shopping was a big saviour during the lockdown, you could still look fabulous, while working at home!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LoveMy Makeup NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:

Chartered Accountants: COVID-19 Fails To Knock Kiwi Investor Confidence, But More Disclosure Wanted

Three months of COVID-19 lockdown and investment turmoil has done little to knock confidence in New Zealand capital markets and listed companies with overall investor sentiment very similar to 2019, an investor survey held in mid June shows. However, ... More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 