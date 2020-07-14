Heartland Bank Becomes An Accredited Living Wage Employer

Heartland Bank (Heartland) is pleased to join over 200 accredited Living Wage Employers in New Zealand.

Every Heartland employee and worker providing services to Heartland through a contractor or supplier will be paid no less than the living wage.

Heartland’s Chief People & Culture Officer Keira Billot said becoming an accredited Living Wage employer was the right thing to do.

“We realise the importance of people having access to a remuneration that can fairly accommodate them, leading to better quality of life and greater opportunities,” she explained.

“Our people are the most important part of who we are. Becoming an accredited Living Wage employer was the right thing to do for our Heartland whanau and to contribute to making a positive difference for New Zealanders.”

The Living Wage is the voluntary hourly rate a worker needs to pay for life’s necessities and actively participate in their community. It is calculated independently each year by the New Zealand Family Centre Social Policy Unit and reflects the cost of basic expenses such as food, housing, transport and childcare.

“We’re incredibly proud to be a Living Wage employer and to be supporting New Zealand towards creating positive change for our people and rangatahi to come,” said Billot.

