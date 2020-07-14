Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enlighten Designs Recognised As The 2020 Microsoft New Zealand Partner Of The Year

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 10:35 am
Press Release: Enlighten Designs Ltd

Enlighten Designs today announced it has been named 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Founder and CEO of Enlighten, Damon Kelly, says the award recognises his team’s commitment to using first-class technology solutions to make a positive change in the world and benefit customers. Enlighten has been innovating with Microsoft technologies for the past 21 years, last year winning two Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards and being named finalist in a third category.

“Being the 2020 Microsoft NZ Partner of the Year Award winner is a significant achievement and recognises how our solutions are making positive change in our world. To love what we do, and to be acknowledged for our team's hard work and dedication with this prestigious award, is one we will celebrate proudly. To win in such great company is a humbling acknowledgement, and to be part of the collective Microsoft partner ecosystem allows us all to do good and truly change the world for the better.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified into several categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Enlighten was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the New Zealand market.

“It is an honour to recognise the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realise their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

Matt Bostwick, Commercial Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand, added: “This is an exciting moment for me personally, as I’ve worked closely with Damon and the Enlighten team for many years, watching them grow and evolve as a business that’s making a real difference for its customers and our local communities. From helping to clean up our beaches with Sustainable Coastlines to improving access to electricity and supporting local businesses to engage better with their customers, Enlighten truly exemplifies an innovative, exceptional partner that well deserves to be recognised on the world stage. I look forward to seeing what more they can achieve in years to come.”

