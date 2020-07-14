Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19 May Have Cancelled Your International Holiday, But A New Zealand Get Away Is World Class!

Tuesday, 14 July 2020, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Helicopter Me

Let’s face it. Most of us are pretty tired of being stuck at home. We as New Zealanders deserve to pat ourselves on the back for banding together and really stopping the spread of COVID-19.

While we wait for the rest of the world to catch up, an international holiday is off the cards. So maybe it's time we did something many of us haven’t. It’s time to explore our own country.

Take it from a man who’s life work revolves around showing off our amazing country, Helicopter Me Co Founder Stuart Poppelwell “New Zealand is gorgeous from all angles – but there is no better way to see the country than from a luxury helicopter”

Seeing how beautiful Aotearoa isn’t a compromise when compared to international travel. It not only rivals it, in many cases it surpasses it.

We are so fortunate to have such diverse beauty right here in our backyard. New Zealand’s landscape is regarded as some of the most scenic and exquisite sights in the entire world. There is a reason why Hollywood clammers to our shores for a chance to film. Our landscapes are truly what the world sees as fantasy, the type of sights that fiction strives to capture in order to tell beautiful stories. From luscious subtropical forests filled with trickling waterfalls, to proud snowcapped mountains framed by rolling hills that slip into serene coast lines, New Zealand is a sight to behold.

And one of the most spectacular ways to experience this magnificence unfold is from in the air. A helicopter tour is a unique angle to gain perspective on how wonderful our country is. Rediscover our home.

Stuart goes on to say “Whether they’ve just got back from a ten minute lap of the city or a full on luxury getaway, the joy we see on our customers’ faces is absolutely infectious” says Stuart.

One of the incredible thing’s about our country’s landscape is the diversity, the variation, in relatively close proximity. A helicopter tour not only provides arguably the most extravagant views, but it minimises this travel time even further.

Escape to Waiheke island from Auckland to enjoy the incredible scenic flight over the Hauraki Gulf before landing and enjoying a 3 course meal at world renowned vineyards. From the famous Mudbrick Vineyard Restaurant to the incredible Tantalus Estate. The combination of luxurious travel, decadent food, amazing sights and top tier wine tasting is sure to be an experience to sweep your loved one off their feet...perhaps even consider popping the question in the romantic and secluded surroundings of Man O’ War. No matter your reasons, a Waiheke Helicopter tour is sure to be a memory that you’ll cherish forever.

Waiheke is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the wealth of possibilities of exploiting our country in a Helicopter. Helicopter Me has a wealth of options, from a scenic tour of the volcanoes that surround Auckland, to seeing all the beaches and bays of the Coromandel peninsula. Helicopter Me is bound to be able to accommodate all your travel urges that have crept up over the last few months.So don’t be sad that international travel is no longer an option, take a moment to realise what's been in front of you the whole time.

So why not treat yourself to an experience of a lifetime, whilst supporting a true, grass roots, kiwiana company? “We are proudly New Zealand owned – and we have the privilege of sharing this wonderful way of exploring and experiencing the best our country has to offer” says Stuart.

Reward yourself for making it through the turbulent times. Discover everything New Zealand has to offer, see the land all the way from up in the long white cloud. Kia kaha!

