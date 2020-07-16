Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Regional Governance Award A Great Opportunity For Directors

Thursday, 16 July 2020, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Institute Of Directors

The Institute of Directors is looking for Otago-Southland region business leaders to put themselves forward for this year’s Emerging Director Award.

The award provides support to people looking to further their career in governance as a director.

Help to develop governance skills

Last year’s winner Dunedin woman Kate Hesson highly recommends people interested in contributing to business and community through governance apply – “if you are wanting to develop your governance skills no matter what your driver is, whether it is to give back to your community by service on a not-for-profit board or committee, or for professional development.”

Kate says she was fortunate as part of the 2019 Award to have had Chartered Fellow of the Institute of Directors Kathy Grant as her mentor for a year, and she met other people through the IoD. “Currently I am Chair of St Bernadette’s School Board or Trustees and a director of the NZ Rock Lobster Industry Council.”

Cutting through existing networks that are barriers for new talent to come through is a challenge, she says.

“To be really good at governance, you need to be able to see the bigger picture and be able to understand a wide variety of topics and relate to all types of people. It is not something you become a guru at overnight, and every board or committee has different dynamics.”

New ideas to the board table

All businesses need to bring new people and new ideas to the board table and the IoD awards process highlights that, says Southland director Nick Hamlin, who is also an independent board member of Motorsport New Zealand. He was runner up in the IoD’s Emerging Director Awards last year and says that opened up new opportunities for him.

“My role as board chair of Football Southland was very much secured via this exposure,” Nick says. “The immediate past president, Jeff Walker, an IoD member, knew who I was, had seen my runner up award and approached me to take over his role which he had held for many years.

“At the moment, between running my own consultancy business and being on the two boards I’m on it’s pretty challenging as we all are suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Having to look at how to sustain the businesses, while also trying to look at the future is a challenge. What this has done though has made all three organisations start to think differently about how we deliver services. The IoD provided a range of supporting resources during the pandemic and were quick to adapt their offerings to online delivery for the benefit of members.

“In regards to the future I just like to look out for those director roles where I know I can add value. I don’t do it just to be on a board. The business has to mean something to me, one that I can be passionate about and that I feel I can make a difference in.

“I have always believed that everything you do needs to get you out of bed in the morning and drive you to succeed if it doesn’t it’s time to move onto the next challenge.”

Governance support for directors

The IoD Emerging Director Award is a governance development programme offered by the IoD to support the governance aspirations of its members in the region. The winner receives mentoring from an experienced director, complimentary IoD membership for a year and a contribution towards costs of an IoD governance development course. Applications close on 24 July and the winner will be announced on 3 September 2020.

About the IoD

The IoD is New Zealand’s leading organisation for directors and at the heart of the governance community. We believe in the power of good governance to create a strong, fair and sustainable future powered by best practice governance. Our role is to drive excellence and high standards in governance. We provide governance resources and tools to support and equip our members who lead a range of organisations – listed companies, large private organisations, state and public sector entities, small and medium enterprises, not-for-profit organisations and charities.

www.iod.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Institute Of Directors on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Freight: New Report On Auckland Port Relocation

The Government has released a major new report on the options for relocating the Port of Auckland’s freight operations while deferring any decision on the issue. More>>

ALSO:


XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 