Contractors Welcome Vision And Consistency In Infrastructure Plans

The development of New Zealand’s transport infrastructure needs clear vision and cross-party agreement, say New Zealand’s civil contractors.

“It is very positive to see such a strong commitment to the development of New Zealand’s transport infrastructure in the National Party’s transport funding plans released today”, said Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Silcock.

CCNZ Chief Executive Peter Silcock

“We welcome the 20-year horizon, that long-term vision will enable the development of a strong pipeline of work that will provide consistent employment and development opportunities for thousands of people”.

Mr Silcock said major infrastructure projects span multiple political terms, and changes to projects on ideological grounds cause delays and escalate costs. These projects need consistency to efficiently get through the torturous process of planning, engineering, designing, consenting, procuring and constructing.

“We are very pleased to see most existing projects being supported. That will provide short- and medium-term confidence and continuity that we desperately need,” he said.

He said CCNZ strongly supported the NZ Infrastructure Commission’s work to develop a long term infrastructure strategy for New Zealand that all New Zealanders could get behind.

This would create more consistency of work for civil contractors and everyday Kiwis, and a well thought-out and scheduled infrastructure development plan would enable the country to invest in people rather than importing skills from offshore for things like tunnelling, rail and the management of major infrastructure projects, Mr Silcock said.

“We now have the opportunity to get away from the boom bust cycle and provide consistent long-term career opportunities for a range of people including apprentices, machine operators and engineers. Let’s grab it with both hands.

“These are great projects that people want to work on. They will transform communities not just by creating transport connections but also through employment and skills development,”

