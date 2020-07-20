Air New Zealand’s Koru Hour Is Back

Air New Zealand’s popular Koru Hour will be back onboard the airline’s domestic jet flights from today.

The airline has been working with its partners and suppliers to bring the service back on its evening jet services after it was suspended in response to COVID-19.

Air New Zealand General Manager Customer Liz Fraser says it’s great to bring Koru Hour back today.

“We know customers travelling in the evening love having a wine or beer, along with some cheese and crackers as part of Koru Hour and we’re really proud to showcase some of New Zealand’s finest products in the sky.”

For Air New Zealand customers participating in Dry July, non-alcoholic beverages will be available to enjoy with cheese and crackers.

Koru Hour is in addition to the tea, coffee and cookie or corn chip offer which is available on domestic jet flights throughout the day.

© Scoop Media

