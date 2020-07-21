One Of NZ’s Largest Aviation Service Firms Reopens To Full Capacity

One of the country’s largest aviation servicing firms has now reopened its turbine repair facility to full capacity, allowing it to resume its full range of local and international aircraft repairs.

Oceania Aviation provides aircraft sales, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services to thousands of aircraft operating in the tourism, forestry, and agriculture industries in New Zealand, USA, Australia and the Pacific Islands every year.

The company’s turbine workshop has been operating under temporary workflow restrictions following a March CAA audit which raised concerns around the servicing of Rolls Royce 250 series engines and components.

The CAA has since officially confirmed that all requirements have been comprehensively addressed and the turbine shop can resume normal operations.

Nick Mair, CEO of Oceania Aviation and its parent company Salus Aviation says confirmation from CAA has been welcome news to staff and customers alike.

“The reopening of our turbine repair service has been well received throughout the industry, providing a level of reassurance to our clients and helping us to continue the critical support role we play in supporting thousands of aviation businesses throughout the Asia Pacific region.

“The business is committed to ensuring a high level of safety and compliance throughout our operations. I am confident that with the new structure and processes that we have put in place we can continue to raise the bar in terms of delivering our valued customers the highest quality MRO solutions possible,” he says.

© Scoop Media

