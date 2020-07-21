Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Globalization Partners Announces Launch In Asia Pacific

Tuesday, 21 July 2020, 6:40 pm
Press Release: Globalization Partners

Based in Boston, Globalization Partners has developed a platform which allows companies to quickly and easily onboard new employees in foreign countries, simplifying the task of hiring and retaining team members. They are currently active in more than 180 countries worldwide, including New Zealand.

The platform allows organisations to expand into, or out of the country without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries.

Globalization Partners has today announced the launch of its new Asia Pacific team and the appointment of Charles Ferguson as General Manager in the region.

With significant business momentum across North America and EMEA over the last 12 months, Asia Pacific is the next key piece of the company’s global growth trajectory, according to Globalization Partners, who see significant opportunities for growth across the region.

This expansion comes on the back of the company’s $150 million funding round, and at a time of considerable demand for Globalization Partners’ services. The new Asia Pacific operations will support companies based in APAC who are looking to expand both within and outside the region. It will also support the company’s growing Asia Pacific customer base.

“Globalization Partners provided us with exceptional insight into employment standards and regulations in Australia, enabling us to quickly and easily hire our director of services to facilitate our expansion into that region,” said Robert DeSteno, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archive360. “As the emerging global standard for intelligent enterprise information management, their solution made it easy for us to continue to concentrate on our business while avoiding the need to invest heavily in time or infrastructure that would typically be associated with expanding our team in Asia Pacific.”

“Our intention is to take our solution that enables any company to hire anyone, anywhere, in as little as twelve hours into every market around the globe,” said Nicole Sahin, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Globalization Partners. “The Asia Pacific region represents a significant opportunity and Charles Ferguson’s exceptional entrepreneurial and executive experience in Human Capital Management will be key in enabling us to meet our growth goals.”

Reporting to Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Ferguson will be responsible for the scaling and efficiency of the Asia Pacific revenue-generation team, managing the company’s partner strategy and ultimately replicating the phenomenal success of Globalization Partners in America, by capturing the market need for Asian companies looking for a simple and easy way to go global.

“We anticipate that APAC will be one of our fastest-growing regions and Charles will be instrumental in executing our on the ground strategy,” said Diane Albano, Globalization Partners. “His strong leadership and unparalleled expertise in leading business expansion initiatives in Asia is ideally suited as we grow our presence there.”

Charles was most recently Group Chief Commercial Officer for Tricor Group, a leading business expansion specialist in Asia where he was responsible for designing and executing the global sales, marketing, and product innovation strategy. Prior to this role, Charles was President and General Manager for the Asia Pacific region at ADP, where he brought his experience and technology passion to the fore as the driver for delivering ADP’s employee engagement and human capital management (HCM) solutions to firms of every size in Asia. Charles also co-founded management consulting and advisory services firm ReedHamilton where he led the technology and innovation practice. Prior to that he held positions at SAP, Salesforce, Microsoft and Intel.

“Asia Pacific is one of the most dynamic markets in the world and I am looking forward to working with the team to build out our presence and drive opportunities in the region,” said Charles Ferguson, General Manager, APAC, Globalization Partners.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Globalization Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:

Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 