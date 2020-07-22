Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Three Leading Cryptocurrencies Hit $1.2trn In Monthly Trading Volume

Wednesday, 22 July 2020, 6:07 am
Press Release: Buy Shares UK

Cryptocurrencies continue to draw a lot of attention from investors, especially after positioning as an inflation hedge during the coronavirus crisis. According to data gathered by BuyShares.co.uk, the three leading cryptocurrencies reached $1.2trn in monthly trading volume. With almost $575bn value traded in the last 30 days, Tether ranked as the leading cryptocurrency.

Tether Trading Volume 20% Higher than Bitcoin`s

As the world’s most widely used cryptocurrency, Tether reached nearly $17bn in daily purchase volume at the beginning of this week, revealed the CoinMarketCap data. Statistics also show the most popular stablecoin hit almost $107bn in weekly trading volume.

With a $445bn value traded in the last 30 days, Bitcoin ranked as the second most-used cryptocurrency. Although leading both in terms of price and market capitalization, Bitcoin reached $13.4bn in daily trading volume, and $85bn in weekly trading volume, 20% less than Tether.

Statistics show Ethereum represents the third most-traded cryptocurrency in the last month. Ethereum daily trading volume amounted to $6.1bn at the beginning of this week, while the monthly purchased volume reached $187.8bn.

Over Six Million New Blockchain Wallet Users in 2020

The growing number of investors choosing cryptocurrencies as a shelter during the stock market fluctuations has been followed by the surge in the blockchain wallet usage. Blockchain wallets allow users to manage, and store cryptocurrencies and their number significantly increased in 2020.

At the end of 2019, 44.6 million people were using the crypto wallets, revealed Statista and Blockchain.info data. In the next three months, this figure jumped over 47 million. Statistics show the number of blockchain wallet users amounted to 50.7 million as of the second quarter of 2020, almost six million increase since the beginning of the year.

The full story can be read here.

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

