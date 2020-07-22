Stats Alert - 22 July 2020

In this Stats Alert, users are advised of additional time series to be published in Table B2: Wholesale interest rates. We also advise of a change in the publication date for the June 2020 quarter managed funds survey.

Government bond yields in the secondary market

From this Friday 24 July, the Reserve Bank will publish additional time series on government bond yields in the secondary market in Table B2: Wholesale interest rates. The new daily time series will include yields for the full set of government bonds, in addition to the benchmark rates already published.

Following the recent settling of the May 2024 and May 2041 bonds, this will result in 10 new series. We will update the series as required when new bonds are issued by The Treasury.

Publishing regular data on the full range of government bond yields is increasingly important, as the government bond yield curve is a key metric for monitoring the impact of monetary policy and achieving our mandate of low and stable inflation and maximum sustainable employment. The Reserve Bank is buying bonds on the secondary market under its $60 billion Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) programme.

Data will feature in the downloadable excel file Wholesale Interest Rates - B2 Daily (2018-current), attached to the B2. We will also include a monthly ‘snapshot’ graph of the yield curve on the last working day of each month.

Managed fund survey publication bought forward by one week

We have assessed our publication schedule for the managed funds survey and decided to bring publication of June 2020 quarter data forward by one week, from Friday 28 August to Friday 21 August.

The managed funds survey provides data on the value of total funds under management, including kiwisaver assets. Household assets in managed funds ae a key input into New Zealand’s household balance sheet; while overseas assets held by managed fund providers are an important part of New Zealand’s balance of payments.

