Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

World's Top Five Football Agencies Hit €4.2bn In Market Value Of Players

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 7:18 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Today, the most successful professional athletes stand beside hedge fund managers and some of the world's wealthiest people, with their contracts worth hundreds of millions of euros. According to data gathered by SafeBettingSites.com, the world's five leading football agencies hit €4.2bn in the market value of their players.

With €1.09bn value or one-quarter of that amount, the UK multi-national, full-service sports consultancy, Stellar Football Ltd, ranked as the leading agency.

Leading UK Agencies to Touch €2bn Market Value

Over the last two decades, Stellar Group has grown into one of the biggest and most successful sports management companies globally. Managing the careers of 499 professional players in the United Kingdom and abroad, Stellar are the agents behind some of the biggest transfers in football history, including Gareth Bale's €100.8 million worth transfer to Real Madrid.

With 428 players worth a total of €862.3 million, Wasserman ranked as the second-leading sports agency on this list, revealed TranseferMarkt data. Some of the high-profile stars signed to the agency include Borussia Dortmund's Raphaël Guerreiro and Federico Valverde of Real Madrid. However, besides for football players, the US-based media conglomerate negotiates marketing and promotion contracts for NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL athletes, as well as golfers.

A Portuguese football agency Gestifute ranked third on this list. As of July 2020, a total of 119 football players signed to Gestifute had a combined market value of over €796 million. Led by super-agent Jorge Mendes, the agency represents some of the sport's biggest names, including five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva and Real Madrid's James Rodríguez.

Statistics show Carmine "Mino" Raiola ranked as the fourth-largest football agent in the world, with nearly €747 million in the combined market value of his 76 players. The Dutch football agent represents many well-known players, including Zlatan Ibrahimović and Paul Pogba.

Lian Sports ranked as the fifth-leading sports agency on this list, with €645 million in contract value under management. The agency represents some of the top talents in Italy's Serie A, including Miralem Pjanic and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Analyzed by geography, statistics show that UK agencies top the list of ten most-successful football agencies in the world, managing nearly €2bn worth contracts. German and the US agencies follow, with €965 million and €862 million worth contracts, respectively.

Five Leading Players Worth €366 Million

The TransferMarkt data also revealed that the five leading players under the management of the top five agencies hit €366 million market value as of July. Manchester City's Bernardo Silva heads the list of Gestifute players, with €80 million in market value. Paul Pogba, tops the list of Mino Raiola's players with the identic market value.

Bayern Munich left-winger, Leroy Sané, represents the leading name under the management of Lian sports, with also €80 million in market value.

Central midfield player of Atlético Madrid, Saúl Ñíguez, ranked fourth on this list. Statistics indicate the football player under the management of Stellar Football hit €72 million market value as of this month. Real Madrid's Federico Valverde ranked fifth with €54 million in market value, the most valuable player under Wasserman's management.

Read the full story here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 