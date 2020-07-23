Big July Savings Eases The Winter Blues

Discount Day Savings to Motorists as Kiwi Kids Return to School and Winter Bites

12 Cents Off All Fuel Types From 7AM Thursday 23 July 2020 to 12PM Friday 24 July 2020

Gull New Zealand is offering a big 12 cent per litre discount to pass on savings to New Zealand motorists and ease Winter Blues as well as some of the pain at the pumps after the first week back at schools and universities.

The Discount Day will apply to all Gull’s fuel types across the company’s entire network from 7:00am on Thursday 23 July 2020 until 12:00PM Midday on Friday 24 July 2020.

Gull’s Pricing Analyst Crystal Feist says Gull has always been a champion for giving back to motorists and takes any opportunity to pass savings onto our customers.

“It’s been a cold wet July and with everyone miserable it’s time for some cheer! Gull’s Discount Days are for everyone – no minimum spend and no maximum fill restrictions. Our price boards and pump prices are simply dropped from 7:00am today for as much or as little fuel as you like so you can get out and enjoy time with your family over the weekend.”

At most Gull outlets where Gull controls retail prices across the country, average prices will be as follows during the above-mentioned time frame:

Regular (91) $1.737

Force 10 (98) $1.887

Diesel $1.047

All pricing across the Gull network is GST inclusive.

**Please note average prices quoted above are across sites where Gull controls the retail fuel price. Discounts are applied directly to the price board and pump price from the day before.

© Scoop Media

