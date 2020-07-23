Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Community Projects Wanted For Mitre 10 Helping Hands

Thursday, 23 July 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: Mitre 10

To kick off its new nationwide community support programme, Mitre 10 Helping Hands is on the hunt for deserving local projects. New Zealand’s most trusted home improvement retailer is asking kiwis to nominate DIY projects in their community that need a bit of a helping hand.

Maybe the school playground is on the slide, the local rugby club needs a new deck, or a community garden needs rescuing from the brink of oblivion. Mitre 10 Helping Hands provides practical hands-on help with community builds, do-ups or makeovers – anything that would benefit from a bit of DIY know-how and some muscle to get the job done right.

While no job is too big or small, it’s really a very small job to nominate a project – just a short submission form on the Mitre 10 website: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/helpinghands. Nominations close 9 August and projects will be shortlisted for public online voting 12-19 August. The winning project(s) will be announced 24 August and completed by 20 September – no point in mucking around!

This is just the beginning, however – Mitre 10 Helping Hands is a permanent ongoing initiative that will see many projects around the country benefit from some enthusiastic local support. It’s all about supporting kiwis and their communities. The concept is not new though, it actually began in Nelson four years ago, and Mitre 10 stores all over the country have been helping their communities for a lot longer than that.

The genesis of Mitre 10 Helping Hands

The concept originated at Mitre 10 MEGA Nelson when CEO Brandon Beveridge came up with a novel way to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Looking to give something back to the local community, Brandon came up with 10+10+10 – 10 community projects involving 10 volunteers for 10 hours. Word got around and the initiative snowballed, becoming so successful that the Nelson team didn’t stop at 10, they just kept going. And now it’s going national.

A couple of projects in, Community Engagement Manager Murray Leaning came up with the Helping Hands name and has been developing and delivering it ever since. Murray says the projects benefit everyone involved, not just the recipients, and he hopes to inspire others to do more.

“Our biggest learning over the years is that community projects knit communities together. Our team members get so much out of volunteering their time and energy to help people in our community that we now have waiting lists for upcoming projects. And it’s not just our team. Our suppliers and local trade customers are knocking on the door wanting to know when the next one is happening. Even our customers get involved – one lady brought freshly baked scones along to one project for morning tea for our volunteers!”

Mitre 10 New Zealand’s Chief of Customer Marketing & Inspiration, Jules Lloyd-Jones, says Mitre 10 Helping Hands demonstrates what happens when people come together to help each other.

“Getting stuck in and making a difference creates bonds within communities and a sense of belonging. All our stores are locally owned; they get behind hundreds of initiatives each year supporting local schools, clubs, charities and other not-for-profit groups.

“With Mitre 10 Helping Hands, Murray’s idea has gone national and it unites all our community support efforts under one banner. As a co-operative, we’re proud of our work to help our communities love where they live, work and play.”

Key launch activation dates:

22 July-9 Aug: Call for nominations

12-19 Aug: Public voting on shortlisted projects

24 Aug: Successful projects announced

20 Sep: Projects completed

Mitre 10 Helping Hands Video: https://youtu.be/OfCw4VM77_0

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Mitre 10 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2020

ASB NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard Gisborne still the place to be It has been Gisborne’s year, and the region comes out tops on our regional rankings for the fourth successive quarter. Like everywhere, question marks are about the COVID-19 impact on the future. ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 