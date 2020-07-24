New Zealand’s Largest Online Marketplace Now Has Over 400 Local Artisan Kiwi Businesses On Board

Maker2u is a fast growing online marketplace where local artisan Kiwi businesses can set up a store, for free, and sell direct to their customers with no middlemen.

Maker2u.com was created by Suzy and Hamish Hutton from North Canterbury. They were tired of seeing boutique wine, food and craft beer businesses in their region not making any margin selling through the supermarket duopoly.

Working with friends they set out to create an online marketplace to help small Kiwi businesses sell their products direct to their customers - without having all their profits taken away from them.

It took Suzy 2.5 years to build the marketplace which was finally finished and launched in March 2020.

Maker2u is all about helping support NZ’s amazing community of entrepreneurs, who are making everything from natural skin care products to craft beers and much more, to help them gain back the incredible value they create.

Maker2u takes the lowest commission possible from the sale, which is 10%, and this covers the credit card fees of 3.5%, the site hosting, marketing and ongoing maintenance of the platform. Suzy didn’t create Maker2u to generate big profits. Maker2u was created to help as many amazing Kiwi businesses succeed as possible.

Now with over 400 small Kiwi businesses with stores set up, and well over 1,000 amazing Kiwi artisan products on offer, Maker2u is one of NZ’s biggest support systems for small Kiwi businesses.

“We are really pleased to be able to help and support so many amazingly talented entrepreneurs and it is so rewarding to see them get sales and take back the profits they deserve.”

“Our philosophy is to do everything we can to help small businesses get the maximum share of the value they create - so they can thrive and build stronger local communities”

“We really encourage Kiwi’s to support their local businesses. When these business get a sale through Maker2u they receive over 90% of the sale price so they are gaining back the margins they deserve which is what we are all about.” says Suzy Hutton.

For more information please visit the new marketplace at www.maker2u.com or contact suzy@maker2u.com

© Scoop Media

