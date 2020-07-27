Focus On Primary Industry Job Growth Welcomed By Seafood Industry

The launch today of the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI) new website on jobs is welcomed by the seafood industry.

The Opportunities Grow Here website was launched by Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor and aims to encourage New Zealanders into jobs in the primary sector.

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive, Jeremy Helson says traditionally it has been difficult to fill jobs in the industry, particularly seagoing positions, and this will be a great resource for employers.

Fishers, farmers and growers will be essential to spearhead the export-led growth that will be needed to cushion the economic effects on New Zealand post COVID-19.

“There are great jobs in the seafood industry both land-based and at sea and there are plenty of opportunities to advance into high-paying careers.

“We would love to have more Kiwis in our industry, particularly in on-the-water jobs which are highly skilled and highly paid.

“While those on deepwater vessels could spend weeks at sea, the conditions and remuneration are very attractive,” says Helson.

The New Zealand seafood industry employs around 20,000 people and generates more than $2 billion in export revenue.

“There are also clear, defined career pathways, where you can start as a deckhand and work your way up to be the skipper of a large vessel.

“We need more New Zealanders in our industry, whether it is in science labs, processing factories or on the water,” says Helson. “The primary sector of New Zealand has always been the backbone of the New Zealand economy and we are pleased that the seafood industry, as well as other farmers and growers of New Zealand’s premium produce will be part of New Zealand’s recovery from economic recession.”

The MPI website Opportunities Grow Here can be located here.

© Scoop Media

