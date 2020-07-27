Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Announces Panellists Who Will Award More Than Half A Million Dollars For 5G Starter Fund

Monday, 27 July 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Spark NZ

Spark has announced the line-up of panellists who will be selecting the winners of its 5G Starter Fund - a four-month programme aimed at finding and bringing to life the most innovative 5G ideas that could have the biggest impact on New Zealand.

The five panellists are local and international industry leaders, and have been selected for their expertise in 5G, innovation, entrepreneurship and thought leadership. Panellists include:

· Serhad Doken, Executive, Technology Innovation, 5G Labs & Ecosystems, Verizon (USA)

· Frances Valintine (CNZM), Founder and CEO, The Mind Lab & Tech Futures Lab

· Ido Leffler, Non-Executive Director, Spark and co-founder and CEO, Yoobi

· Mark Beder, Technology Director, Spark

· Tessa Tierney, Product Director, Spark

Serhad Doken joins the panel through Spark’s collaboration with USA’s largest telco Verizon.

As the head of 5G Technology Evaluation and Partnerships at Verizon, Serhad supports the growth of Verizon’s 5G products and services in the United States. He brings a global perspective to the panel that will help shape, guide and inspire the winners of the 5G Starter Fund.

“New Zealand is known as a country of innovators. The 5G starter fund is a perfect way to take your business idea to the next level and prepare for a 5G future,” he says.

“Having worked closely with successful start-ups, accelerators, incubators and research labs in the States, I can tell you that now is the time to ideate, brainstorm and experiment. I’d encourage all Kiwi businesses to get that idea ready, show how it can be scaled up and take advantage of this chance to really help move New Zealand forward.”

Melbourne based, Yoobi co-founder Ido Leffler says the 5G Starter Fund presents an amazing opportunity for businesses who want to innovate and grow. As an entrepreneur, Ido is constantly thinking outside of the box and has been involved in several start-ups including Yes To Inc., Cheeky, and Beach House Group.

Ido has a keen understanding of our small, highly competitive market and believes Kiwi innovators should use it to their advantage.

“New Zealand is in a unique position – your size, cultural make-up and creativity means Kiwi businesses have a global edge.

“It’s important, now more than ever, for companies to embrace the impact they can have in their own backyard, and on the world. As New Zealand emerges from this pandemic in a much better position than other countries, Kiwi entrepreneurs have an opportunity to use 5G to make a real difference to our future - those who will be successful will be passionate and willing to take a leap of faith, believing that their idea is the next big thing for New Zealand,” says Ido.

While Serhad and Ido bring global expertise to the panel, as a Kiwi, Frances Valintine is invested in the future of New Zealand. She is a founder of successful technology education organisations developing talent and capability. Frances is also an active advocate for getting more women into tech.

“5G has the potential to reshape New Zealand’s major industries and it definitely has a big role to play in our economic recovery. Most great innovations come about from trying to solve contemporary problems. I can’t wait to see what inspiring solutions our applicants have been busy developing for the 5G Starter Fund,” says Frances.

Spark’s Mark Beder, Technology Director and Tessa Tierney, Product Director are also on the panel, providing expertise in their respective fields.

With just three weeks until applications for the Fund close, Spark is encouraging the country’s most innovative thinkers to take up the opportunity to harness the potential of 5G.

Whether it’s autonomous medical drones that deliver emergency supplies directly to patients, or low cost, real time smart grids that support energy management and reduce consumption, these 5G enabled solutions could fundamentally change the way Kiwis live, work, learn and play.

Applications for the 5G Starter Fund close on August 16. Please visit www.spark.co.nz/5gstarterfund.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Funding For 85% Of NZ Not-For-Profit Entities Impacted By COVID-19

Results of a recent Institute of Directors poll show that 85% of board members on not-for-profit organisations say COVID-19 has moderately or significantly affected their funding. The ‘pulse check’ conducted in the first two weeks of July looked ... More>>

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:


Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 