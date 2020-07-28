QNAP Integrates Catalyst Cloud Object Storage For High Cost Efficiency And Exceptional Performance

Taipei, Taiwan and Auckland, New Zealand - QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, and Catalyst Cloud, New Zealand’s leading innovator in cloud computing, today announced their collaboration on the integration of Catalyst Cloud Object Storage into QNAP’s Hybrid Backup Sync 3 (HBS 3). QNAP NAS users located in the Oceania region can now enjoy a cloud object storage service that offers simple pricing, great cost efficiency and uncompromising high performance.

“By supporting the popular Catalyst Cloud Object Storage, we’re giving QNAP NAS users in the Australia and NZ region more choices to freely build a hybrid cloud solution that is fast in response, high in cost efficiency, and flexible in expansion,” said Aseem Manmualiya, product manager of QNAP.

HBS 3 is the latest version of QNAP’s data backup/restore/synchronization solution to assist users with disaster recovery plans. HBS 3 can back up and synchronize data to supported cloud storage services. For these solutions, users can now select Catalyst Cloud as their cloud storage and enjoy versatile benefits including low cost and high performance.

Catalyst Cloud Object Storage is an enterprise class, highly available cloud storage solution that allows storing large amounts of data affordably. Catalyst Cloud provides an industry standard object storage interface to use with storage applications, gateways, and other platforms. Catalyst Cloud offers standards-based APIs to access storage services free of charge, so all you pay for is storage fees and your outbound internet traffic charges. Catalyst Cloud brings all cloud storage services under two tiers of storage to reduce complexity and increase cost predictability for companies and enterprises. Their new single region object storage option launched in April, priced at only NZ$0.03 per GB per month, gives New Zealand QNAP NAS users an even cheaper way to store their data safely in New Zealand.

“The integration of QNAP’s backup and cloud storage gateway software with Catalyst Cloud Object Storage creates an affordable pathway for businesses to create a highly efficient hybrid cloud solution with easy and affordable pricing,” said Igor Portugal, Chief Growth Officer at Catalyst Cloud. “It also allows their data to be stored securely here in Aotearoa, protected by New Zealand law and data privacy regulations, in data centres powered by renewable energy generating companies.”

About Catalyst Cloud

Catalyst Cloud are New Zealand's leading local innovator in true cloud computing; the first to offer infrastructure as a service with the five essential characteristics of cloud computing according to NIST, the first to offer a CNCF Certified Kubernetes platform and the first Kubernetes Certified Service Provider. The New Zealand owned company has offices in Wellington and Auckland and provides locally based cloud services at international standards. Catalyst Cloud has been offering cloud computing services since 2014 and became an independent company within the Catalyst IT group in August 2017.

As a New Zealand owned and operated business, Catalyst Cloud is dedicated to making the cloud more accessible and to growing the digital economy in Aotearoa, with powerful, cost effective, and easy to implement cloud solutions, developed especially for the local market.

Website: https://catalystcloud.nz/

About QNAP Systems, Inc.

QNAP, named from Quality Network Appliance Provider, is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions from software development, hardware design to in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, we strive to build a technology ecosystem upon subscription-based software and diversified service channels. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than a simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

Website: https://www.qnap.com/en

