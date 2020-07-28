New CEO And Ambitious Growth Planned For Telegistics

Telegistics has appointed a new CEO Victoria Mahan and has an ambition to grow substantially over the next three years. Telegistics, a subsidiary of Spark New Zealand, already has a portfolio of products from vendors like Cisco and Nokia, and plans to become the integration leader in the New Zealand market for end-to-end technology.

Mahan joins Telegistics from HP New Zealand where she held the roles of Commercial and Enterprise Sales Manager and Company Director, and also held the role of Chief Financial Officer and Category Marketing Manager. Mahan is a chartered accountant and has previously worked at Ernst & Young.

Rajesh Singh, Director on the Board of Telegistics said that Mahan’s appointment marks the next phase for Telegistics.

“We see opportunity in the New Zealand market which we believe will support our growth aspirations. The key goal is to grow our distribution and services business to include end-to-end solutions. We are focusing on supply chain services including staging, provisioning, installation and support, and this will be supported by collaboration with customers, partners and vendors.

“We are excited to welcome Victoria Mahan as CEO as she will bring the strategic and innovative leadership that is needed to own and drive the Telegistics brand, and its market strategy and positioning. Victoria has a strong people and culture background, as well as experience in IT distribution and resellers. She also has a deep understanding of the New Zealand market, which is pivotal for this role.”

New Telegistics CEO Victoria Mahan said:

“I’m excited to be joining the Telegistics team. My immediate focus will be on reconnecting with partners and resellers across the channel, as well as continuing to provide partners with customer centric value-added supply chain and distribution solutions.”

There are a number of new appointments to the Telegistics leadership team to support Mahan. This includes a new GM of Sales, a new GM of Distribution, and a new CFO. All are internal promotions or have come across from Spark.

