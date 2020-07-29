Foodstuffs North Island Welcomes Sister Co-Op Foodstuffs South Island

Foodstuffs North Island welcomes sister Co-op Foodstuffs South Island onto its Actionable Customer Insights Programme powered by dunnhumby

Foodstuffs North Island announces today that its Foodstuffs South Island sister Co-op has joined its Actionable Customer Insights programme which will be delivered in partnership with dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science.

Foodstuffs North Island launched this programme in May 2019 to support the Co-op’s aspiration to become one of the most customer driven retailers in the world. With Foodstuffs South Island joining this programme, it means all parts of the Foodstuffs businesses will be able to access key customer insights, tools and practices.

“The Foodstuffs North Island Actionable Customer Insights programme ensures customer data and insights drives our decision making every day and having dunnhumby as our partner means we will challenge ourselves to deliver world class offers for our customers and Co-operatives,” says Chris Quin, CEO, Foodstuffs North Island. The programme is focused on ensuring we have a customer-led range and space allocation, smarter customer-driven pricing and promotions, and making sure our customer engagement is grounded in a deep understanding of our customers, so that we can deliver a store and digital experience that exceeds their expectations. It is the next logical step for Foodstuffs South Island to join the programme so that both Co-ops have access to rich customer insights at a national, regional and store level.”

Over the past year, Foodstuffs North Island has got off to a strong start with this programme with the launch of customer promises across each brand, initiatives like New World’s Everyday Value programme, category range updates, and nine new customer insights tools including Symphony Shelf Planning, Shop on Lab Customer Insights, and Shelf Review.

“We are thrilled to be working with Foodstuffs South Island and delighted to help serve customers now in both regions of New Zealand,” says David Ciancio, Global Head of Grocery Retail, dunnhumby. “Particularly at this time in history, customers’ needs are changing in extraordinary ways: understanding their experience within and across both islands will allow both Co-operatives to be even more responsive and more relevant, building on the Foodstuffs heritage as customer-focused, and along the journey to becoming customer driven.

dunnhumby is proud to help co-create another Co-operative advantage around leveraging customer data and insights. The data will likely reveal different challenges by region, by banner, and by store – and perhaps differences in how customers define quality, convenience, and value. We are eager to share our experience, our customer science, and our tools to help delight customers wherever they shop.”

The two Co-ops will work closely together on a plan to bring Foodstuffs South Island onto the Foodstuffs North Island programme, while Foodstuffs North Island continues to deliver the next part of the plan as committed across the New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square brands.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the benefits of the Actionable Customer Insights Programme in both Co-ops and the opportunity it will give us to work together to make our customer propositions and brands even stronger,” finishes Quin.

