Randerson Report Recommendations Long Overdue

The recommendations released from the Resource Management Review Panel, known as the Randerson Report, that seek reform of New Zealand’s current Resource Management Act (RMA) are long overdue says Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"We will need to look at the report in detail, but our initial analysis has us confident that the recommendations will help businesses currently bogged down by RMA processes," says John Milford, Chief Executive.

"Over-complicated compliance and consenting processes consistently comes up in our business survey as a barrier that hampers investment, growth and operations.

"We need a system that simplifies the processes and makes it easier for business, but holds up the integrity of our environmental protections.

"We believe both can be achieved and will be strongly advocating that an overhaul of the RMA must happen."

